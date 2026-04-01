Timeless, unassuming and full of charm is how best to describe Strawberry Hill Hotel, a cosy boutique accommodation tucked in the highland landscapes of Bedugul. Just minutes from the expansive Lake Beratan, and the even larger still Bali Botanical Gardens, it makes for the perfect home base to explore this verdant region of central Bali.

A joglo-inspired lobby, with its classic colonial wooden furniture, sets the scene upon arrival. This vintage and rustic style is precisely the allure of Strawberry Hill, a bit of a time capsule that invites guests to sink in and slow down to match the pace of rural mountain living. This comes as no surprise as the hotel was founded by the very same people behind the legendary Poppies Bali in Kuta.

Inside a beautifully manicured garden area, a sanctuary found behind traditional Balinese doors, are 17 delightful mountain cabins. These are full of character, incorporating elements of typical Indonesian mountain residences, with clay walls, wooden side panels and floors, and woven-bamboo panels on the ceiling. Together with the wooden furnishings and traditional Balinese doors the interiors are warm and natural, brought to life with colourful batik textiles.

No air-conditioning is necessary up here in Bedugul, where at night the temperatures can drop to a balmy 18 to 20 degrees Celsius –the clean and crisp mountain air is certainly a lure of the region. Nothing beats waking up to the morning mist and sitting out on the private terrace, with drops of dew clinging to leaves of the blooming gardens. This is where to enjoy that first steamy cup of coffee or tea, brought to the room in the mornings with a full breakfast. Coming close second would be a hot soak in the bathtub during a chilly evening.

Equally homey is Strawberry Hill Restaurant. Taking on an Indonesian version of a ski chalet –complete with log fire!– it’s a place to play and gather as much as it is to eat. Tasty homemade comforts are found on the menu, including hearty Indonesian soups and curries, the apt meal for the highland clime. A classic wooden bar is found at one end, and a pool table and darts make for old-time family fun away from gadgets. With its panoramic windows and a second storey, guests can take in the impressive view down the mountainside, and even out to a distant Mt. Agung on clear mornings.

Just a short walk from Strawberry Hill is Lake Beratan, with a path leading to the lake’s serene and tranquil southern bank, far from the crowds at the adjacent temple. Morning or afternoon strolls are a great pastime, with the hotel offering treks into the forests surrounding Mt.Catur and beyond for those looking to explore deeper.

Whether it’s finding a spot to read in peace in the garden, enjoying a drink by the fire in the evenings or daydreaming on the balcony, the serene atmosphere around Strawberry Hill promises a proper wind down. It’s a far cry from the south, and worth a couple of nights to properly disconnect.

Strawberry Hill Hotel

Jalan Raya Denpasar, Singaraja

+62 368 21265

strawberryhillbali.com