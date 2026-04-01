Since opening MAURI Restaurant in 2018, Maurizio Bombini has steadily shaped a legacy defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, and personal hospitality. The Pugliese-born chef has carved out a distinct space that brings Southern Italy’s soul into dialogue with Bali’s ever-evolving dining landscape.

Maurizio’s journey began along the Adriatic coast in Italy’s Apulia region, where he first stepped into the kitchen of his family’s restaurant. From there, his path spanned from Europe to Asia, with roles at Le Méridien Beach Plaza, The Ritz-Carlton Sanya, Il Ristorante – Bulgari Resort Bali, and Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Each chapter refined his perspective, but Bali offered the space to tell his own story.

Named after his childhood nickname, MAURI Restaurant presents an expression of Italian dining in which seasonal, local ingredients meet modern techniques. The open, glass-encased kitchen reflects a transparent philosophy, while the menu communicates heritage and innovation.

Over the years, MAURI has become a mainstay of Bali’s fine dining scene. Recognised annually by Wine Spectator since 2021, it has also earned distinction as Indonesia’s first member of the Dom Pérignon Society, offering rare vintages and curated cuvées that elevate the overall dining experience.

Beyond MAURI, Maurizio’s culinary narrative keeps expanding. BONITO Restaurant, opened in 2022, is a neighbourhood space centred around fresh seafood and a spirit of sharing. More recently, ZIA TINA brings a masseria-inspired concept to the table, celebrating the flavours of Southern Italian home cooking in a family-style setting. Together, these venues form part of the La Famiglia Restaurant Group, reflecting Maurizio’s desire to present Italian cuisine in its many expressions. Maurizio also serves as an ambassador for Illy, San Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna in Indonesia.

Each of Maurizio’s restaurants carries a different facet of his identity, from the refinement of MAURI to the liveliness of BONITO and the warmth of ZIA TINA. In Bali, that story continues to unfold, shaped by his roots and the island he now calls home.

MAURI Restaurant is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

MAURI Restaurant

Jalan Petitenget No. 100, Seminyak

+62 817 776 177

[email protected]

mauri-restaurant.com

@mauri_restaurant