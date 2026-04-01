Sprawling across a pristine stretch of beach, tucked beneath the limestone cliffs of Ungasan, Sundays Beach Club promises the ultimate day by the sea. Whilst the picturesque surroundings may entice visitors to this tropical haven, it’s what’s on the menu that has them settling in from day to night.

Whilst many of Bali’s beach clubs are popular for their party scenes, Sundays diverges with a more wholesome experience, one where couples, families and groups alike are invited to soak up the sun and waves in a more easygoing, welcoming environment. With the promise of great food and drinks, laidback music, and water sports, there’s plenty to keep guests entertained from morning to night.

As Sundays Beach Club is open from morning to night, the food offerings evolve to complement the time of day. Early hours call for superfood smoothies, breakfast bowls or a hearty Sundays Breakfast after a refreshing swim. From midday, the menu expands into fresh seafood, vibrant salads, wood-fired pizzas and crafted cocktails designed for relaxed seaside dining.

The all-day-menu is distinctly international. Easy-to-eat bites include authentic tacos and tostadas to Japanese temaki hand rolls, to grilled skewers from waatu , the cliff-top signature grill restaurant above. Heartier fare is found in their burger and sandwich menu – lobster rolls, spiced chicken shawarma, crispy fish burger; and the barbecue menu – grilled whole lobster with XO chilli butter, jumbo prawns, grain-fed ribeye and perfectly cooked octopus.

The favourite at Sundays is without a doubt the ‘Luxe Signature’, indulgent sharing platters stacked with premium seafood offerings, from A-Grade Yellowfin tuna and Nigerian salmon nigiri, Shucked Japanese oysters, 1 kg of Jumbo flash-chilled king prawns and more.

What is perhaps Sundays’ most appealing factor is that the venue transcends the typical ‘beach club’ trope, and quite simply presents the ingredients that promise a great day by the sea. Great food, drinks, an upbeat but easygoing atmosphere. It’s a formula that even has Bali residents – many of whom have become blasé to the beach club experience – coming back with family and friends.

As for the dining experience, well, you’ll be enjoying a meal fully immersed in the setting – toes in sand, spray of ocean in the air. Between meals, the crystal clear waters call for swimming, snorkelling and paddle boarding, or winding down with a wellness treatment offered beachside.

Sundays Beach Club

+62 821 4405 7406

@sundaysbeachclub

sundaysbeachclub.com