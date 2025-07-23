Through their ongoing collaboration with Magi Farm, Merusaka Nusa Dua is honoured to announce that they are the proud recipients of a certificate of appreciation, which recognises their continued commitment to responsible food waste management.

This latest achievement highlights the success of Merusaka Nusa Dua’s sustainable efforts and dedication to fostering a greener future for Bali. Since the beginning of their partnership with Magi Farm , the Nusa Dua resort has integrated the innovative Black Soldier Fly bioconversion technology – a natural and eco-friendly solution to address food waste generated from their dining outlets, including breakfast service. These fascinating maggots consume twice their weight in organic waste daily, which then produces nutrient-rich pellets that nourish the resort’s gardens, closing the loop between waste reduction and environmental responsibility.

With 50 maggot boxes in continuous rotation, Merusaka Nusa Dua has managed to process over 27 thousand kilograms of food waste in a year of collaboration. This significant volume demonstrates the tangible impact of their sustainable practices and steadfast commitment to reducing landfill waste and lowering methane emissions.

Merusaka Nusa Dua’s dedicated team closely manages the maggot farm, ensuring the maggots are properly maintained and the system operates efficiently. The team provides regular reports to Magi Farm to track progress and optimise operations. Moreover, Magi Farm collects the mature maggots weekly for breeding, lifecycle continuation, and value-added processing.

Magi Farm’s expertise in transforming food waste into sustainable resources has been invaluable in helping the resort reduce its environmental footprint. With this certificate of appreciation, it is not only a recognition of the work done but also a motivation to further advance responsible waste management and sustainability initiatives.

“We extend our gratitude to Magi Farm for their partnership, and to everyone who supports Merusaka Nusa Dua’s vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Bali. Together, we are proud to lead by example – showing how thoughtful collaboration and innovative solutions can drive meaningful change for our future,” said Agung Aryawati, Executive Assistant Manager at Merusaka Nusa Dua.

For more information, please visit merusaka.com or follow their Instagram @merusaka.nusadua

