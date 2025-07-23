Coastal Elegance Redefined at Jumeirah Bali’s Oceanfront Hideaway

For families seeking to rediscover the charming allure of Bali through a serene escape, Jumeirah Bali offers an idyllic retreat where discovery and relaxation are seamlessly woven into the guest experience.

Elegantly perched atop the cliffside coastline on South Bali, Jumeirah Bali invites you to indulge in the majesty of its resort. Inspired by the grandeur of a Javanese Hindu royal water palace, the property serves as both a luxurious getaway and a spiritual sanctuary. The villas rise from the landscape like quiet temples, framed by lily ponds and breezeways – every line and every stone paying homage to tradition, reimagined through a lens of elegance.

For families looking to spend quality time in comfort and style, the Two-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa with Private Pool offers a true coastal haven. Imagine waking up to the soothing rhythm of waves and a cool ocean breeze in this expansive 860 sqm ocean-facing villa, where indoor and outdoor living flow effortlessly. The villa comfortably accommodates up to four adults and two children, featuring a king-sized bed and a twin bed.

The villa’s shimmering infinity pool invites leisurely days and sun-drenched play, while wide glass doors open onto a sun-dappled terrace perfect for family breakfasts. A shaded gazebo nearby offers a cosy nook for relaxed afternoons and heartfelt conversations. Villa amenities include a welcome fruit basket, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, canapé bites during turndown service, capsule coffee-making facilities, premium teas, a spacious living room with separate widescreen HD LCD TVs in the bedroom, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom with both bathtub and indoor shower.

At Talise Spa, parents can reconnect with themselves through the Chakra Journey, a restorative treatment guided by Tibetan singing bowls, pendulums, and the healing touch of Reiki to realign energy and enhance clarity. Meanwhile, young explorers can immerse themselves in Balinese culture through hands-on crafts, storytelling, and nature walks led by the resort’s dedicated team.

Families can also gather at Segaran Dining Terrace for an Elemental Cooking Class, learning the heritage and flavours behind traditional Balinese dishes such as satay lilit and lawar. The local chefs share not only their recipes but also stories that deepen understanding of the island’s rich culinary traditions. As the sun dips below the horizon, take a peaceful stroll along the white sands of Dreamland Beach.

Back at the villa, the evening continues with a private Seafood Barbecue under the stars. Featuring lobster, snapper, and prawns freshly caught that morning, the meal is expertly prepared by the chef and served on the terrace, grilled to perfection. For a change of scenery, head to the resort’s celebrated AKASA Restaurant, where flame-grilled dishes meet modern Asian flavours, all enjoyed from a spectacular clifftop setting.

For those seeking an even more intimate experience, Mantra presents a curated journey through wine and gastronomy in the estate’s underground cellar. Each course is paired with intention, set against a refined and romantic backdrop. Once the little ones are tucked into bed, end the evening at Maja Lounge, where handcrafted cocktails and quiet conversations bring a perfect close to your day.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3891 1612 or email [email protected]

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 811 3891 1620

@jumeirahbali

jumeirah.com