Bali’s relationship with China goes way back; they share long-standing historical ties, which are evident in Bali’s cultural and religious practices. One such example is the use of pis bolong, also known as uang kepeng (flat coins), which are ancient Chinese coins used as a vital component in Balinese ceremonial offerings.

These coins have a unique appearance. They are round and thin, but distinctive for their central square hole and the Chinese inscriptions on both sides. Uang kepeng are crafted from five metals, known as panca datu, with each element symbolising a deity: Vishnu (iron), Iswara (silver), Mahadeva (gold), Brahma (copper), and Siwa (bronze). They can also be crafted from three metals, known as tri datu , usually silver, copper, and gold.

Initially, uang kepeng served as currency in Bali. During the Majapahit era, these coins were already circulating as legal tender. Given Bali’s position under Majapahit rule, it is believed that the island adopted these coins as an official medium of exchange. Fast forward to today, in Balinese Hindu society, uang kepeng and religious rituals are inseparable. The use of these coins is an evolution of their original function.

The enduring use of these coins is also due to their deeply rooted spiritual significance. The coins are regarded as immune to cuntaka, or a state of ritual impurity in Hinduism, thus maintaining their sacred status. People also refer to uang kepeng as pinaka suteja, meaning ‘bearer of divine radiance.’ This perceived sanctity is one of the primary reasons they remain irreplaceable.