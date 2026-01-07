If you are a lover of antiques and historical prints, then you’ll want to explore the new Old East Indies showroom, befittingly opening its doors in the historical heart of Denpasar, in Bali’s old city centre.

Whether you’re an experienced collector or perhaps just someone with a deep sense of nostalgia for Bali’s historic past, you’ll appreciate the fabulous collection of rare antique maps, prints, books and photographs of Indonesia (or previously the Dutch East Indies) dating back to the fifteenth century. At the new showroom, a selection of their 8,000 original prints and antiques are put on display, items that capture an age-old charm, a time capsule of a bygone era.

From the iconic Bali Hotel Denpasar posters painted by the artist Willem G. Hofker , to classical maps of the island and Indonesia from the Dutch Colonial era, visitors will find a range of original pieces, reproduction prints as well as art souvenirs, including well-crafted notebooks, coasters, greetings cards, tote bags and more. The items found at Old East Indies makes for great collectors’ items, decoration for homes, or indeed a meaningful memento or gift with Bali at its heart.

Whilst a visit to the store is enticing in itself, the store’s location makes it a great stop to include on a tour around old Denpasar , found a stone’s throw away from the Bali Museum, the traditional market street of Gajah Mada and historical ‘Bali Hotel’ (now the Inna Bali Heritage Hotel).

Jl. Gambuh No.17, Pemecutan Kaja, Denpasar

+6281299253712

@oldeastindiesart