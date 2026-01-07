Found in the most fabulous five star resorts on the island, spas in Nusa Dua offer the most luxurious take on relaxation, where international standards and local traditions come together to deliver experiences of total rejuvenation.

Each of these Nusa Dua spas offer something different, from unique interiors and ambience, to specialty treatments and their own environment, be it fabulously themed treatment rooms or beachfront massages.

Heavenly Spa at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali presents a restorative wellness retreat where modern travel meets mindful living. As wellness continues to redefine the way we travel, the beachfront resort emerges as a sanctuary for guests seeking to reset – physically, mentally, and emotionally. Its refined wellness experience is grounded in balance, movement, nourishment, and rest, guided by expert care and an enduring commitment to wellbeing.

Wellness is woven into daily life here, with each experience thoughtfully shaped around Westin’s globally recognised pillars: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, and Feel Well. Together, they form a harmonious journey designed to support holistic renewal.

Guests are invited to reconnect through immersive, purpose-driven experiences guided by Westin’s global wellness philosophy and supported by the presence of a dedicated Wellness Ambassador, Dr Jitendra Pokhriyal. An established holistic wellness expert, he combines traditional wisdom with modern science, offering personalised guidance and daily wellness programmes at the Wellness Studio that nurture physical vitality, emotional clarity, and mental calm.

Whether for a short escape or an extended retreat, each moment unfolds at a relaxed, unhurried pace. While Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers deeply rejuvenating treatments, wellness extends beyond the spa. Guests can engage in beach workouts, outdoor HIIT sessions, and guided movement practices that build mobility, endurance, and balance, or stay active at the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Recovery is equally prioritised, with eco-friendly ice bath rituals providing a refreshing and restorative complement to an active day.

At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, wellness is not just an experience – it is a way of living, flowing through every experience, space, and moment of your stay.

+62 361 771 906

@westinbali

westinnusaduabali.com

Sofital SPA at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Situated along the tranquil shores of Nusa Dua, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s Sofitel SPA is a refined oasis where French art de vivre is thoughtfully intertwined with Bali’s time-honoured wellness traditions. Designed for the modern luxury traveller, the spa presents a curated collection of treatments that blend sensorial indulgence with holistic healing.

Sofitel SPA offers guests a choice of serene settings in which to unwind, from the privacy of in-room spa experiences to open-air beach gazebos accompanied by the soft rhythm of sea breezes, as well as an elegant indoor spa designed to foster deep calm and relaxation. Each setting invites a moment of pause, allowing guests to reconnect with themselves in an atmosphere of understated luxury.

Dedicated to the well-being of both body and mind, Sofitel SPA draws inspiration from ancient healing traditions around the world, seamlessly infused with refined Balinese rituals. Signature offerings include the full-body Balinese massage and the “So Exhilarating” spa package, featuring Sensatia aromatherapy oils. This traditional Indonesian therapy combines gentle stretching, acupressure, reflexology, and aromatherapy to stimulate circulation, release muscle tension, and restore harmony between body and mind.

Sofitel SPA offers an experience where luxury is felt through the senses rather than seen alone. Whether enjoyed indoors, by the beach, or within the comfort of one’s suite, each treatment is designed to leave guests feeling renewed and quietly inspired – capturing the essence of Sofitel’s distinctive approach to wellness.

+62 811 386 9354

@sofitelbalinusadua

sofitelbalinusadua.com

Kriya Spa at Grand Hyatt Bali

Inspired by the sacred rituals and healing philosophies of Bali, Kriya Spa at Grand Hyatt Bali offers a sanctuary where ancient wisdom and modern wellness converge. Designed as a journey rather than a single treatment, each experience is rooted in Balinese ritual, guiding guests towards balance, renewal, and spiritual well-being.

Set within a dedicated spa complex, Kriya Spa draws architectural influence from Bali’s ancient water palaces. Surrounded by tranquil ponds and serene pathways, the space establishes a sense of calm from the moment you arrive. Inside, private treatment suites provide an intimate setting for relaxation, inviting guests to immerse themselves fully in the spa’s restorative atmosphere.

At the heart of Kriya Spa’s offerings is the Authentic Balinese Massage, a revered therapy passed down through generations. This traditional ritual combines rhythmic strokes, gentle stretching, and deep pressure applied with hands, forearms, and elbows to release muscle tension, improve circulation, and restore flexibility. Enhanced with aromatic cinnamon and ylang-ylang oils, the massage supports natural detoxification while rebalancing the body’s vital energy, delivering a deeply grounding, revitalising experience.

Rooted in Bali’s holistic healing traditions, Kriya Spa uses natural, indigenous ingredients, with treatments thoughtfully tailored by experienced therapists to suit individual needs. The menu extends to rejuvenating facials, body scrubs, and therapeutic rituals designed to restore harmony between body and mind.

For a more immersive retreat, select treatments are offered in open-air gazebos surrounded by tropical gardens, allowing guests to unwind in nature’s embrace. Whether seeking deep relaxation or gentle revitalisation, Kriya Spa presents a timeless expression of Balinese wellness in an atmosphere of refined tranquillity.

+62 811 3960 6610

@grandhyattbali

hyatt.com

Nusa Dua Spa at Nusa Dua Beach Hotel – a Handwritten Collection

Hidden within Nusa Dua Beach Hotel – a Handwritten Collection’s serene environment is the revitalising Nusa Dua Spa, a haven of relaxation wrapped in luxury. The spa exclusively utilises Sensatia Botanicals products, enriching the experience by using naturally sourced ingredients.

Discover an Eden of relaxation, where guests can rejuvenate and reconnect with an idyllic spa experience. Tucked amidst peaceful surroundings, this intimate journey allows couples to cherish quality time together, whilst enjoying a day of pampering with indulgent treatments inspired by nature and local traditions.

The Ritual Packages offered include the 85-minute Royal Retreat, inviting couples to immerse in an unforgettable journey of the senses, including aromatherapy foot ritual relaxation massage, followed by a green tea and tamarind facial and the 85-minute Nusa Dua Discovery, encompassing an aromatherapy foot ritual, Seaside Citrus Massage, Relaxing Bubble Bath.

Meanwhile, the 150-minute Yin & Yang ritual is the ultimate ‘him and her’ package, featuring aromatherapy foot ritual, Tropical Wildflower Massage, Relaxing Bubble Bath, and Seastem Marine Barrier Facial for her and Foot Reflexology for him. All of these treatments conclude with relaxation time with fresh fruits and purified water.

+62 889 8700 7323

[email protected]

nusaduahotel.com