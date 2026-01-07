Ubud is the centre of wellness in Bali, even before the likes of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’, as the very name ‘Ubud’ comes from the Balinese word for medicine – Ubad. As such, this cultural tourist town has become the hub for all things health and wellbeing, from yoga to vegan food. Of course, the best spas in Ubud take inspiration from this healing origin and present fabulous destinations for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Sacred River Spa at Four Seasons Bali at Sayan

One of Bali’s most celebrated wellness destinations, Sacred River Spa at Four Seasons Sayan, has been revitalised. Channeling the ancient Balinese philosophy of Niskala (unseen forces), meaningful and transformative experiences await in the reopened healing haven.

The Sacred River Spa is very much a destination in its own right, sprawling across a verdant 4,970 square-metres that meets the banks of the flowing Ayung River from which the spa gets its name.

The entire enclave has been reimagined, with seven new private Spa Villas cocooned beneath the jungle canopy, each boasting a hand-chiselled stone bathtubs and state-of-the-art Lemi Portofino electric massage beds. Tradition and modernity each have their place. A peaceful new Yoga Pavilion stands adjacent to the river for dreamy sessions among the elements, named Dharma Satya, after the Sanskrit word for ‘truth’. Other new facilities include a hybrid infrared and Swedish Sauna Treatment Villa, a Sound Healing Room with a bespoke playlist by Sayan Music, a nail studio, retail space, a Relaxation Pavilion and Dharma Shanti Bale.

Sacred River Spa’s revised menu, centred on the Niskala philosophy, invites guests to go deeper, such as newly envisaged transformative water-centric treatments that harness the energetic flow from the intangible realm to the physical realm. Six signature Balinese Healing Rituals showcase traditional wisdom, including Restu Bumi – a spiritual cleansing featuring local instruments, herbs and a warm gemstone massage – and the purifying Tirta Ening, which channels the healing power of Bali’s revered water element.

+62 361 977 577

@fsbali

fourseasons.com/sayan

Akoya Spa at Viceroy Bali

Nestled on the verdant highlands of Ubud, Viceroy Bali invites couples to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambience of their wellness haven: Akoya Spa. Newly revamped, presenting a fresh look and feel, Lembah Spa enjoys a perch with views overlooking the property’s luxury pool villas. Very quickly this wellness destination has secured its place as one of the top couples spas in Bali.

The expansive multi-level spa and wellness centre exudes tranquillity at its finest. From the moment you descend the spiral staircase of its grand entrance, you’ll be greeted with the calming sounds of trickling Zen-like water installations and picturesque views across the dramatic jungle valley.

Lembah Spa offers a wide range of time-honoured treatments and facials, combined with modern techniques including oxygenating Geneo technologies. Reconnect with your loved one in this oasis of serenity with a special 2.5-hour treatment, offering packages of Spa & Yoga package or Spa & Dining at Apéritif or Cascades Restaurant.



+62 361 970 777

@akoyaspabali

akoyaspabali.com

Adiwana Resort Jembawan

Set in the heart of Ubud, where nature gently sets the rhythm of each day, Adiwana Resort Jembawan offers a considered approach to wellness – one that feels personal, unhurried, and deeply intentional.

Designed as a boutique wellness retreat, the experience is guided by simplicity rather than structure. Wellness unfolds naturally through serene mornings, mindful pauses, and moments of stillness that invite guests to slow down and reconnect. Surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil atmosphere, the resort encourages presence, allowing both body and mind to settle into a gentler pace.

At Tejas Spa, care and restoration are seamlessly woven into the journey, with holistic rituals inspired by Balinese healing traditions and ancient Ayurvedic philosophy. Through therapeutic touch, warm oils, herbal elements, and mindful intention, each treatment prioritises balance over rigid routines, delivering a sense of calm that lingers after the experience concludes.

Nourishment also plays a central role in the wellness experience at Herb Library, where thoughtfully prepared cuisine focuses on balance and mindful eating. Each meal becomes a grounding ritual, supporting overall well-being through simplicity and intention.

More than a collection of individual experiences, Adiwana Resort Jembawan is defined but its intimate ambience, curated simplicity, and slower rhythm of life. Here, wellness is not pursued as an agenda, but gently rediscovered through moments that feel natural, meaningful, and quietly transformative.

+ 62 853 3723 4946

@tejas_spa

tejasspajembawan.com

Heavenly Spa by The Westin™ Ubud

Amidst lush landscapes embraced by nature, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is a tranquil sanctuary where Balinese wisdom and holistic wellness converge to nurture he mind, body, and soul.

Deeply rooted in local tradition, the guest experience is shaped by meaningful cultural rituals, from the Balinese Blessing Ritual and Canang Sari Making to the serene Sandikala Ritual, each thoughtfully curated to foster balance, grounding, and a deeper sense of connection. These traditions anchor the resort’s wellness philosophy, weaving together culture, spirituality, and intentional healing.

At the heart of the resort’s wellness offering is Heavenly Spa by The Westin™ Ubud, featuring five indoor and three outdoor treatment rooms set within a peaceful natural environment. Here, age-old Balinese healing traditions seamlessly blend with contemporary wellbeing techniques to deliver a deeply restorative experience.

A signature highlight is The Ultimate Spiritual Healing Journey, an immersive ritual that unites cultural heritage with spiritual and physical renewal. The experience begins with guests dressing in traditional Balinese attire, symbolising respect and readiness for inner exploration, followed by metenung (palm reading) with a Balinese priest and Tri Mandala meditation to align the chakras and restore energy flow. The journey continues with a sacred Melukat purification ceremony at the resort’s Balinese temple, a time-honoured water ritual believed to cleanse negative energy and invite spiritual clarity.

The experience concludes with a 60-minute Heavenly Sacred Treatment, where mindful touch and intentional healing techniques release tension, rebalance energy, and leave guests feeling deeply renewed. Inspired by Balinese culture, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali presents wellness not merely as a practice, but as a way of life.

+62 817 7508 6865

@thewestinubud

westinubud.com

Venya Spa

Set within Ubud’s lush natural landscape, Metland Venya Ubud offers a tranquil retreat designed for guests seeking balance, relaxation, and mindful rejuvenation. Surrounded by verdant greenery and sweeping views, the resort invites a slower pace of living, where moments of stillness and presence become an essential part of the stay.

At the heart of the wellness journey lies Venya Spa, a serene sanctuary where traditional healing rituals are thoughtfully combined with refined comfort. Rooted in time-honoured Balinese wellness practices, the spa presents a curated menu of treatments designed to restore harmony between body and mind. Guests can experience the classic Balinese massage, a timeless ritual known for easing muscle tension, improving circulation, and rebalancing energy flow or indulge in the exclusive Venya Signature Spa treatment, carefully crafted to deliver deep relaxation through personalised care and mindful touch.

Each treatment is delivered by skilled therapists whose intuitive techniques help release stress while reviving the senses. Warm oils, gentle pressure, and flowing movements are complemented by the spa’s calming ambience, where panoramic natural surroundings enhance the sense of serenity and allow guests to fully unwind.

Beyond individual treatments, wellness at the resort is shaped by a holistic philosophy that honours the connection between nature, tradition, and mindful service. Every experience is designed to encourage guests to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and embrace a sense of balance that lingers long after their stay.

Metland Venya Ubud stands as a refined haven for travellers seeking authenticity, tranquillity, and meaningful moments of renewal in the heart of Bali.

+62 878 881 19947

@metlandvenyaubud

metlandvenyaubud.com

Rainforest Spa Experience at Alila Ubud

Set within the verdant embrace of Bali’s Ayung Valley, Alila Ubud invites guests into a secluded sanctuary of calm through its Rainforest Spa Experience. Tucked away at the tranquil Bale Bengong and overlooking the sweeping valley below, this immersive retreat is accompanied by birdsong and the gentle movement of the river, creating a naturally soothing atmosphere grounded in stillness and serenity.

Thoughtfully designed to restore balance, the experience blends holistic spa rituals with the rhythm of the surrounding rainforest. Guided by skilled therapists, each bespoke treatment draws upon time-honoured healing traditions, unfolding through flowing strokes, mindful stretching, and focused pressure to ease tension, enhance circulation, and support natural mobility. Every movement is deliberate, nurturing a quiet harmony between body and mind.

As the rainforest sets the pace, the journey unfolds unhurriedly, allowing space for deeper renewal and a subtle connection with nature. Precise techniques stimulate energy flow, release blockages, and awaken the body’s innate healing processes, offering a profound sense of restoration. The cool valley air and ambient forest sounds become an integral part of the therapy, heightening each moment of relaxation.

Beyond physical rejuvenation, the Rainforest Spa Experience encourages reflection and mindfulness. Guests are invited to linger, reconnect, and absorb the grounding energy of the landscape, fostering a renewed appreciation for the beauty and calm of nature.

More than a spa ritual, the Rainforest Spa Experience at Alila Ubud is a harmonious union of wellness and environment – an invitation to rediscover balance, tranquillity, and inspiration in the heart of Bali’s rainforest.+62 811 3961 407

@alilaubud

alilahotels.com/ubud

Spa at Maya Ubud

Tucked amidst the lush surroundings of Ubud’s natural beauty, the award-winning Spa at Maya Ubud presents a serene escape along the gentle flow of the Petanu River. Designed as an oasis of love and renewal, this charming retreat welcomes couples to delve into timeless moments of shared eternity. Here, age-old Balinese wellness traditions are effortlessly interlaced with modern therapeutic methods, creating a nourishing experience for both the body and the spirit of togetherness.

Carefully designed to enhance your mutual journey into tranquillity, the Spa at Maya Ubud boasts five exclusive couple’s treatment rooms, as well as serene single spaces for individual indulgence. Under the skilled touch of certified therapists, let the calming symphony guide you through transformative rituals, where each treatment reflects their commitment to creating memorable experiences, personalised specifically for couples in search of solace and connection.

For couples travelling from afar, the Jet Lag Recovery treatment presents an ideal remedy. Starting with a soothing aromatherapy flower footbath, allowing the relaxing scents to refresh your senses. Followed by a bespoke fully-body Balinese Massage, expertly crafted to relieve tension from your long-haul trip. The experience culminates with a heavenly flower bath, allowing couples to soak in sheer serenity amidst petals and nature’s tranquillity. The 120-minute ritual is a harmonious blend of relaxation and connection, designed to leave couples feeling restored and radiant.

Inspired by the profound journey from Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love, this 150-minute treatment is a soulful retreat for couples seeking deep renewal. Start with an aromatic footbath ritual, followed by a deeply relaxing 60-minute Balinese Massage, then a luxuriant flower bath for romantic bliss, while rejuvenating facial leaves you both glowing with vitality. As an added touch, couples can enjoy a 20% discount on their F&B outlets to celebrate their love with culinary indulgences.

+62 852 3911 5069

[email protected]

spaatmaya.com/ubud