CIRE Hosts Exclusive Dining Series with Michelin-Starred Chef Stéphane Carrade

CIRE Restaurant at Alila Villas Uluwatu welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Stéphane Carrade for an exclusive three-day dining residency from 15 to 17 January 2026. Hailing from Gascony in southwest France, Chef Carrade is known for a culinary style shaped by terroir, seasonality, and a deeply personal connection to ingredients.

Set against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the limited-time dining series at CIRE will see Chef Carrade present two degustation dinners and a specially curated brunch. Each experience reflects his signature approach – expressive yet understated, where memory, intuition, and craftsmanship come together on the plate.

Chef Carrade’s culinary philosophy is rooted in his Gascon heritage, informed by decades of travel across Europe’s most inspiring culinary landscapes. A defining chapter of his career was his leadership at Le Skiff Club, where his terroir-driven philosophy evolved into what he describes as cuisine d’auteur: an author’s cuisine where techniques serve emotion, and each dish tells a story. His “progressive terroir” approach honours tradition while allowing contemporary perspectives to shape new expressions. Over the years, this philosophy has led him to become the creative mind behind a two Michelin-starred restaurant.

His menus evolve with the day’s market, guided by instinct, seasonality, and the natural quality of each ingredient. From delicate starters to refined mains and decadent desserts, each creation carries his signature sensitivity – balanced, precise, and rooted in nature. For his Bali residency, Chef Carrade brings his French sensibility into dialogue with the island’s own rich produce. Guests can expect refined compositions that draw on fresh local seafood, artisanal Balinese sea salt, and ingredients such as Kintamani-grown chocolate, thoughtfully woven into his culinary narrative with intention.

The Degustation Dinner will be available on Thursday & Friday, 15 & 16 January 2026, from 6.30 PM onwards, priced at IDR 1,880,000++ per person. Meanwhile, the Chef’s Brunch will take place on Saturday, 17 January 2026, from 12 PM onwards, priced at IDR 1,680,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3855 729 or email [email protected]

CIRE at Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Alila Villas, Pecatu

+62 811 3855 729

[email protected]

alilavillasuluwatujourney.com