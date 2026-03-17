Tucked into the lush landscapes of Ubud, Adiwana Bisma offers a tranquil boutique retreat overlooking serene rice fields and verdant jungle surroundings. Intimate in scale yet rich in experience, the resort invites guests to slow down and savour Ubud’s natural beauty – both in its accommodation and culinary offerings.

At the heart of the resort’s dining scene is Pistachio Restaurant Ubud, where inventive flavours meet refined presentation in a picturesque setting overlooking a private rice field. Open from early morning until late, the restaurant serves everything from all-day breakfasts to leisurely lunches and elegant dinners, with menus crafted using high-quality local produce wherever possible.

Each dish highlights premium ingredients elevated with traditional Balinese herbs and spices, bringing a contemporary twist to familiar flavours. Alongside its main menu, guests can also enjoy freshly baked cakes and pastries, vegan selections, and some of Ubud’s finest coffee. The Daily Happy Hour and Coffee Hour add to the lively atmosphere, while weekends feature live acoustic music and rotating themed nights. Among the highlights is the weekly Steak Night, held every Wednesday and Saturday, where premium Wagyu and Angus cuts are grilled to perfection and served with bottomless salads and soups, accompanied by live acoustic performances.

Beyond the restaurant, guests can ascend to Bisma Valley, the resort’s rooftop pool oasis with sweeping jungle and mountain vistas. Here, light bites, Western favourites, and refreshing drinks are served poolside – from fresh seafood and crisp salads to hearty burgers, grilled local fish, and handcrafted cocktails.

Also located at Bisma Valley is the resort’s 360-degree yoga venue, offering mindful sessions framed by panoramic jungle views. All experiences at Bisma Valley are open to both in-house and visiting guests.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 9584 008 or visit adiwanabisma.com

Adiwana Bisma

Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 361 9584 008

@adiwanabismaubud | @pistachiorestaurant | @bismavalley

adiwanabisma.com | pistachioubud.com | bismavalley.com