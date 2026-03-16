Seminyak has long been one of Bali’s most vibrant dining destinations, where acclaimed chefs and creative restaurants shape the island’s evolving food scene. From refined fine dining venues and modern Asian kitchens to lively steakhouses and relaxed Italian eateries, it’s easy to see why many of the best restaurants in Seminyak continue to attract travellers and Bali regulars alike.

For those seeking the best food in Seminyak, this curated selection highlights some of the great restaurants in Bali, each offering its own distinctive atmosphere and flavours. Whether you’re looking for good places to eat in Seminyak or planning the best dinner in Seminyak, these standout venues promise memorable dining experiences.

Fire Restaurant

Great for: Premium steaks, theatrical dining, group dinners

Cuisine: Flame-grilled meat and seafood

Location: Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan

Located within W Bali – Seminyak on Jalan Petitenget, Fire Restaurant centres its concept around the primal element of flame. Inspired by Bali’s dramatic Kecak dance, the restaurant blends theatrical design, open-fire cooking, and immersive dining experiences that place it among the best restaurants in Seminyak for a memorable night out.

The striking interior features bold Balinese-inspired colours and a marble-clad show kitchen framed by checkered patterns. Suspended overhead, a dramatic fireball chandelier made from charred timber strips radiates from the ceiling, reinforcing the restaurant’s fiery identity.

Premium dry-aged meats form the heart of the menu. Signature cuts include juicy Australian striploin and tenderloin, while the star attraction is the 1.5 kg 21-day dry-aged Black Angus Tomahawk, ideal for sharing and perfect for those looking for the best dinner in Seminyak.

The fiery theme continues behind the bar with inventive cocktails such as the bourbon-based Fire Ritual, the spicy Bedugul berry-infused Liquid of Fire, and the tequila-based Hanoman Obong with soursop shrub.

Open daily for lunch (12 PM – 5 PM) and dinner (6 PM – 11 PM).

+62 817 0015 808 | @fireseminyak | firerestaurantbali.com

Mauri Restaurant

Great for: Fine dining, tasting menus, special occasions

Cuisine: Contemporary Italian

Location: Jl. Petitenget No.100, Seminyak

Set along Jalan Petitenget, Mauri is an elegant fine dining destination led by Executive Chef Maurizio Bombini. Known for its refined interpretations of Italian cuisine, the restaurant is often considered one of the best restaurants in Seminyak for contemporary Italian dining.

The minimalist two-storey venue reflects southern Italy’s coastal elegance, combining soft white stucco, natural beiges, and marble finishes. A dramatic skylight atrium and sweeping central staircase form the focal point of the dining space.

The menu celebrates Italian tradition with a modern approach, showcasing seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique. Guests can choose from innovative pasta dishes, seafood plates, and curated tasting menus paired with wines selected by the in-house sommelier, making Mauri a highlight among great restaurants in Bali.

The Signature Tasting Menu presents a multi-course journey featuring dishes such as Parmigiano Ravioli, Tonno, Merluzzo “Pizzaiola”, Wagyu Tagliata, and classic Italian desserts including Tiramisù and Piccola Pasticceria.

Open Monday–Thursday for dinner (6.30 PM – 11 PM) and Friday–Sunday for lunch (12 PM – 3 PM) and dinner (6.30 PM – 11 PM).

+62 817 776 177 | @mauri_restaurant | mauri-restaurant.com

Saltlick

Great for: Steak dinners, ocean views, wine lovers

Cuisine: Modern steakhouse

Location: Jl. Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

Perched above the iconic KU DE TA beach club, Saltlick offers a sophisticated steakhouse experience overlooking Seminyak Beach. With premium meats, beachfront views and an extensive wine list, it is easily one of the good places to eat in Seminyak for sunset dinners.

Inside, dark timber walls, marble tables, leather booths and an open steel kitchen create a refined yet relaxed atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the coastline, while a terrace invites guests to dine alfresco.

Chef Jeremy Hunt brings his South African grilling expertise to the menu, cooking meats over a custom-built wood-fired grill. The centrepiece of the offering is premium in-house aged beef, displayed alongside house-hung charcuterie upon entry.

Guests can choose from an impressive range of cuts, including T-bone, Porterhouse, Tomahawk and New York Strip, alongside Wagyu tenderloin, ribeye and picanha. The menu also includes wood-fired seafood, charcuterie appetisers and indulgent desserts, making it a favourite destination for the best dinner in Seminyak with a view.

Open daily from 5 PM – 12 AM.

+62 822 4797 2138 | @saltlickbali | saltlickbali.com

Amici Bali

Great for: Elegant Italian dining, date nights, long lunches

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Jl. Petitenget No.19x, Kerobokan Kelod

Amici Bali is a refined Italian restaurant by renowned 14-Michelin-star Chef Enrico Bartolini, bringing authentic Italian flavours to the heart of Petitenget and earning a reputation among the best restaurants in Seminyak.

The stylish dining space blends earthy tones, timber textures and high ceilings, complemented by an open kitchen and an intimate private dining area. Outside, the terrace bar provides a relaxed lounge setting surrounded by greenery.

The menu celebrates classic Italian cooking with carefully crafted dishes created by Chef Bartolini and executed by Head Chef Alessandro D’Amico. Signature selections include Il Polpo, Burrata with Datterino tomatoes, Ravioli d’Anatra, Spaghettone Carbonara di Mare and wood-fired pizzas such as 4 Formaggi and Crudo e Burrata.

For visitors searching for the best food in Seminyak, Amici delivers a refined Italian experience paired with premium wines and classic cocktails such as the Spritz and Negroni.

Open daily from 11 AM – 11 PM.

+62 899 6999 000 | @amicibali | amici-bali.com

Buzo Seminyak

Great for: Fusion dining, cocktails, social evenings

Cuisine: Italian-Japanese fusion

Location: Jl. Kayu Aya No.105, Seminyak

Buzo is an inventive Italian-Japanese restaurant created by chef and restaurateur Will Meyrick. The concept blends bold flavours and culinary techniques from both cultures, offering a fresh perspective on dining among the great restaurants in Bali.

The restaurant works closely with local farmers and producers, combining high-quality Indonesian ingredients with Italian and Japanese culinary traditions. The result is a menu designed for sharing, with inventive small plates and flavour-driven mains.

Highlights include dishes such as Aged Bonito, Trevally Sashimi and Koji-marinated Striploin. The bar programme complements the food with signature cocktails including the Buzo Negroni, Tea Daiquiri and Dio Madre.

Inspired by Tokyo and Kyoto’s urban izakaya culture, Buzo offers a lively space perfect for drinks, bites and social evenings in one of the good places to eat in Seminyak.

Open daily from 12 PM to 12 AM.

@buzo.bali | buzobali.com

Boy’N’Cow

Great for: Steak lovers, premium beef, lively dinners

Cuisine: Modern steakhouse

Location: Jl. Kayu Aya No.105, Seminyak

Boy’N’Cow is one of Bali’s most respected steakhouses, proudly referring to itself as a “meat boutique”. Known for exceptional cuts and expert grilling, it regularly ranks among the best restaurants in Seminyak for steak.

The industrial-chic venue features a showcase meat fridge displaying dry-aged cuts and an open kitchen centred around a charcoal-fuelled gaucho grill.

The restaurant focuses on grain-fed Black Angus sourced from sustainable farms in Australia and the United States, aged in-house for 28 days. Guests can select from impressive cuts including striploin, bone-in ribeye, Wagyu tomahawk and premium Japanese Wagyu.

Served with indulgent sides and creative cocktails like the barrel-aged Negroni, Boy’N’Cow remains a top destination for the best dinner in Seminyak.

Open daily from 12 PM to 11 PM.

+62 361 934 8468 | @boyncow | boyncow.com

Sardine by K Club

Great for: Seafood dining, rice field views, romantic dinners

Cuisine: International seafood

Location: Jl. Petitenget No.21, Kerobokan Kelod

Sardine by K Club offers a unique dining experience overlooking lush rice fields in the heart of Seminyak. With its beautiful setting and seafood-focused menu, it stands out among the good places to eat in Seminyak. Housed in a bamboo structure with open views across the paddies, the venue blends tropical ambience with sophisticated dining.

The menu draws inspiration from global coastal cuisines, featuring dishes such as Trio Tartare, Peruvian Ceviche and grilled seafood including octopus, prawns, scallops and yellowfin tuna. Signature plates like Slipper Lobster Linguini and Crab Curry Gnocchi make Sardine a favourite for those seeking the best food in Seminyak.

Open Monday to Friday for lunch (11.30 AM to 4 PM) and dinner (6 PM to 12 AM), and Saturday to Sunday for dinner (6 PM until late).

Book Now: +62 877 7818 7390 | @sardinebykclub | kclubgroup.com/sardine

Mama San Bali

Great for: Southeast Asian flavours, lively dinners, cocktails

Cuisine: Modern Southeast Asian

Location: Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.135, Kerobokan Kelod

A long-standing favourite in Seminyak, Mama San delivers bold Southeast Asian flavours in a dramatic dining room inspired by 1920s Shanghai. Over the years, it has become one of the best restaurants in Seminyak for vibrant regional cuisine.

The menu travels across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, with dishes designed for sharing and presented with refined restaurant polish.

Upstairs, Mama San’s Lounge offers a speakeasy-style bar where vinyl DJs create an evolving soundtrack for the evening. With its lively energy and flavour-packed dishes, it remains one of the great restaurants in Bali for an unforgettable night out.

Open daily for lunch (12 PM – 2.30 PM) and dinner (5.30 PM – 10.30 PM).

@mamasanbali | mamasanbali.com

Merah Putih

Great for: Indonesian fine dining, celebrations, architectural dining

Cuisine: Modern Indonesian

Location: Jalan Petitenget No.100X, Kerobokan Kelod

Merah Putih is one of Bali’s most striking restaurants, set beneath a soaring glass roof that shelters an indoor tropical garden. Celebrating the diversity of Indonesian cuisine, it is widely recognised as one of the best restaurants in Seminyak.

The menu highlights both classic dishes and creative interpretations inspired by flavours from across the archipelago. Meals are served family-style, allowing guests to experience a wide range of dishes. For travellers looking to explore great restaurants in Bali that celebrate local cuisine in an elevated setting, Merah Putih offers an unforgettable dining experience.

Open daily for lunch (12 PM – 3 PM) and dinner (5.30 PM – late)

+62 813 38578815 | @merahputihbali | merahputihbali.com

Zia Tina Eatery

Great for: Casual Italian dining, family meals, relaxed lunches

Cuisine: Southern Italian

Location: Jl. Petitenget No.9, Seminyak

Zia Tina Eatery brings the warmth of Southern Italian family cooking to Seminyak. Created by Chef Maurizio Bombini, the restaurant celebrates the flavours of Puglia in a relaxed and playful setting.

Guests can enjoy antipasto platters, handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas alongside hearty mains such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder and classic branzino. Large “XL” pasta dishes are designed for sharing. With its welcoming atmosphere and generous dishes, Zia Tina has become one of the good places to eat in Seminyak for casual dining with friends or family while exploring the best food in Seminyak.

Open daily from 11 AM – 11 PM.

+62 811 3990 8905 | @ziatina_eatery | zia-tina.com

Estia

Great for: Greek feasts, wood-fired cooking, late-night bites

Cuisine: Greek

Location: Jl. Kayu Cendana No.7, Seminyak

Estia brings the vibrant flavours of Greece to Bali as the newest concept from 8° Projects Group. Centred around wood-fired cooking and shared dining, the restaurant celebrates rustic Greek techniques and lively hospitality, quickly becoming one of the best restaurants in Seminyak for Mediterranean flavours.

The menu draws inspiration from both northern and southern Greece, blending traditional fire cooking with quality local ingredients. Highlights include House-Smoked Fish Taramasalata with bottarga, Horta with fermented olives and barrel-aged feta, and Ricotta Loukoumades with tahini mousse and burnt coffee honey caramel.

Flame-grilled souvlaki served in house-made pita is a signature, while the late-night souvla window pays homage to Athens’ street food culture, making Estia a standout destination for the best dinner in Seminyak.

Open daily from 2 PM – 10 PM and 9:30 PM – 2 AM.

+62 811 3831 0366 | @estiagreek | estiabali.com

Dome

Great for: Natural wines, small plates, casual dining

Cuisine: Modern Indonesian / natural wines

Location: Desa Potato Head, Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod

Dome, located beside the pool at Potato Head Studios, is a stylish, bunker-like venue blending retro-futuristic design with a warm, inviting atmosphere. Inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic domes, the space combines teak seating, steel tables and space-blue floors under a striking concave structure, making it one of the best restaurants in Seminyak for design-savvy diners and casual gatherings alike.

The menu focuses on locally sourced produce, served as inventive small plates that pair perfectly with Dome’s natural wine selection. Highlights include Octopus Croquette with nori aioli, Beef and Oyster Tartare, Tomato Salad with watermelon kimchi, and Cuttlefish Noodles in chicken broth. With biodynamic, organic and pét-nat wines alongside cocktails made from Bali-grown ingredients, Dome is a top choice for those seeking great restaurants in Seminyak.

Open Wednesday–Sunday, bar 3 PM – 11 PM, dinner from 5 PM.

+62 361 6207979 | seminyak.potatohead.co | @potatoheadbali