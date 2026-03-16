Home to some of Indonesia’s most accomplished mixologists, Bali is quietly shaking up the country’s dynamic bar scene. From concept-driven creations to meticulously crafted cocktails, these celebrated mixologists are elevating the island’s drinking culture one glass at a time.

Panji Wisrawan

AfterTea by Chontea

Ceremonial Matcha Tea-tail No.3

A prominent figure in Bali’s bar scene, Panji Wisrawan was crowned the winner of the Campari Bartender Competition 2019 with his signature Campari cocktail, “Jack & Rose”. He now brings his wealth of industry experience and forward-thinking creativity to AfterTea by Chontea, the tea-focused slow bar alter ego of Chontea & Co., renowned for its premium omakase-style tea, matcha, and coffee experiences.

A graduate of Nipaka L’ecole Hôtelière in Denpasar, he has worked across the island’s premier venues, including his previous role as Head Mixologist at Apéritif Restaurant’s Pinstripe Bar in Ubud. As Partner Director and “Tea-tail” Master, he helped develop the concept of AfterTea, transforming the traditional tea ceremony into a refined cocktail indulgence – what he classifies as a “Tea-tail (tea-cocktail) experience.”

With locations in Seminyak and Ubud, the intimate bar space showcases a minimalist Japanese design with sleek, light wood furnishings. AfterTea’s concept draws inspiration from Japan’s micro-seasons. Its current menu, Geshi no Yoru (Night of the Summer Solstice), reflects the summer solstice, or Geshi (夏至), celebrating the spirit of balmy, aromatic summer nights brimming with life.

AfterTea offers curated cocktail flights, or tasting journeys, for those who love specialty teas with a twist, using special infusions, rare tea varietals, and premium spirits. Among the standouts is The Gyokuro Path, featuring gyokuro – one of Japan’s most prestigious green teas, cherished for its umami-rich character, deep sweetness, and sublime smoothness.

Guests can explore Japanese green tea creations like the Sencha Tea-Tail or Hōjicha Tea-Tail, as well as classics given a tea twist, such as the Teagroni (available in three varieties) and the Teapresso Martini. However, Panji’s personal favourite can be found in the Ceremonial Matcha section: the Ceremonial Matcha Tea-tail No.3 – a beautiful blend of Okumidori Ceremonial Matcha with tequila blanco, passion fruit, and house-pickled Jalapeño for a fresh, fruity kick, tied together with white chocolate and coconut water.

@aftertea.chontea | chonteaandco.com

Bili Wirawan

Mozaic Ubud

Slipping Up

The alchemist behind the bar at Mozaic Ubud is Bili Wirawan, an award-winning mixologist whose first foray into bartending began abroad at The St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado, USA. Returning to Bali, he worked at several luxury properties, including Bvlgari Resort Bali and Alila Seminyak, before becoming Head Bartender at Mozaic.

Bili’s interest in drawing and painting informs his approach to mixology, which he views as another form of art. He began exploring the uniqueness of local flowers such as cempaka, used in daily Balinese offerings (canang sari), which sparked his curiosity to experiment with local produce and ingredients.

Bili made history in 2024 by becoming the first-ever recipient of the Best Restaurant Mixologist of the Year award by Les Grandes Tables du Monde, one of the most prestigious international associations of fine-dining establishments. This global recognition is a testament to his boundary-pushing creativity and dedication, pushing him to innovate and deliver experiences that combine flavour with storytelling.

Mozaic’s Sustainable Seasonal Cocktail menu is an essential part of the experience, a concept influenced by the island’s terroir and seasons. Changing every three months, the menu incorporates hand-selected ingredients designed to complement the flavours of Mozaic’s culinary offerings while reflecting the same ethos of sustainability and innovation. His bold experimentation highlights both familiar seasonal fruits – such as starfruit, mango, and avocado – and more unexpected ingredients, including durian.

The most recent Season 11 cocktails are inspired by traditional Indonesian children’s games, including bamboo pistols, marbles, and panjat pinang, reimagined into concoctions full of character, nostalgia, and soul. Featuring seven cocktails, the menu highlights longan, jackfruit, menteng, and areca nut. Bili’s personal favourite is the panjat pinang-inspired Slipping Up, which uses areca nut as its key ingredient, combining pinang soda, coffee, orange oleo, Pimm’s No. 1, and Johnnie Walker Black Label.

@mozaicrestaurantubud | mozaic-bali.com

Giri Asta

The St. Regis Bar Bali

Hennessy Harmony

Giri Asta is the award-winning Head Bartender at The St. Regis Bar Bali. Born in Bali, he began his hospitality career in the Room Division’s Housekeeping department, where he developed a sharp eye for detail, precision, discipline, and a strong work ethic – qualities that continue to shape his approach behind the bar.

Driven to create meaningful guest experiences, Giri transitioned into mixology, embracing creativity and innovation while constantly refining his technique and exploring bold flavour combinations. His unwavering dedication has earned him numerous accolades, including 1st place in Marriott Liquid Masters Asia (2019), 1st place at Nikka Perfect Serve SEA (2025), and Top 3 Global Champion at Hennessy My Way (2024) – establishing him as one of Indonesia’s most decorated mixologists.

At The St. Regis Bar Bali, the cocktail menu pays homage to New York – the birthplace of the first St. Regis – reimagined through a Balinese lens. Using locally sourced ingredients and house-made infusions, the bar blends New York sophistication with Bali’s vibrant flavours, culture, and laid-back tropical spirit, creating an experience rooted in heritage yet refreshingly unexpected.

Set against hand-painted Balinese heritage murals and complemented by live jazz, the bar offers an atmosphere of refined comfort. Among its highlights is Giri’s signature cocktail, Hennessy Harmony – an ode to Balinese tradition and the elegance of Hennessy X.O. Originally crafted for the Hennessy My Way global competition, it is now a permanent fixture on the menu. Inspired by canang sari, the cocktail combines Hennessy X.O. with pineapple-orang shrub, pomegranate juice, pandan rose syrup, and fresh lemon juice. Presented in a recycled Hennessy bottle resting on an upcycled wooden branch, it delivers a refreshing yet layered profile, balancing candied fruit, spice, and dark chocolate notes with tropical brightness, floral aromatics, and gentle acidity.

@stregisbali | stregisbali.com

Charles Richard

Seken Bali

Blackbird

An award-winning Bali-based bartender, cocktail architect, and the creative force behind Seken Bali – Seminyak’s newest cocktail and jazz bar – Charles Richard has spent nearly three decades behind the bars of luxury properties, including global five-star hospitality brands.

His most recent accolade includes winning the Indonesia Champion title at Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year 2025, earning the privilege of representing Indonesia on the global stage. His philosophy echoes the belief that bartending relies not only on technique, but also on restraint, storytelling, and heartfelt hospitality.

At Seken, Charles brings precision, warmth, and soul to every pour, elevating the venue’s dedication to refinement, rhythm, and cultural storytelling. His minimalist yet resonant cocktail style favours clarity and depth over excess. He treats every ingredient as part of a larger narrative – whether a rare spirit or a humble local botanical. His creations are designed not only for taste but to evoke memory and meaning.

Rooted in classic technique yet shaped by modern culinary sensibilities, his work is elegant, immersive, and intentional. His serves feel like unobtrusive performances – crafted to connect people through story, flavour, and shared experience.

The cocktail menu at Seken is curated around memory, mood, and structure rather than fleeting seasonal trends. Drawing inspiration from jazz bars and late-night ambience, the experience transitions from light aperitifs to darker, more complex drinks. Charles’s signature recommendation is Blackbird – a modern Paper Plane-style cocktail with a balanced, bittersweet profile, softened by fermented blackberry cordial for bright fruity depth. It is the kind of drink that works equally well during the day or early evening.

@sekeninbali | sekenbali.com