Presenting health-conscious foodies with innovative plant-based dining, these vegan restaurants in Bali promise nourishing, flavour-packed meals without losing the satisfaction of a truly indulgent feast.

Bali’s dynamic dining scene has fully embraced the plant-based movement, transforming it from a niche lifestyle choice into a celebrated culinary trend. Across the island, dining venues are elevating locally sourced vegetables, herbs, and ingredients into artful creations that rival any traditional fare. From the verdant hills of Ubud to the vibrant shores of Seminyak, plant-based restaurants in Bali are redefining indulgence through creativity, sustainability, and conscious sourcing.

Rooted in wellness yet driven by flavour, these establishments champion mindful living without compromising taste or presentation, offering experiences that nourish the body, delight the palate, and reflect Bali’s enduring connection to nature.

Tangi Restaurant

Overlooking the green canopy of Mas’ lush jungle, Tangi Restaurant unfolds as a serene tropical dining sanctuary where nourishment extends beyond the plate. Rooted in Balinese wisdom and guided by holistic wellness, this refined plant-based destination redefines conscious cuisine with soul, substance, and sophistication.

The name Tangi draws inspiration from a traditional medicinal herb recorded in ancient Usadha manuscripts, celebrated for its restorative properties. That philosophy of healing through nature is woven into every element of the experience. Here, food is thoughtfully crafted to sustain well-being while honouring flavour, artistry, and creativity.

Tangi also embraces the cultural heritage of Mas – local legend tells of the revered Hindu priest Dhang Hyan Niratha, who planted a sacred stick at Taman Pule Temple. It is said to have blossomed into a golden-flowered crepe myrtle tree, inspiring the village’s name. This enduring story of growth and renewal resonates deeply within Tangi’s identity.

Guided by the philosophy of Dharma Caruba – harmony between nature, humanity, and the spiritual realm – the menu reflects the past, present, and future of Bali’s timeless wellness traditions. Locally sourced produce, garden-fresh herbs, and carefully selected ingredients come together in vibrant dishes that celebrate sustainability and balance. Heritage elixirs such as loloh, jamu, herbal teas, and piduh salad pay homage to ancestral lifestyles.

As such, the innovative menu finds expression in creations like the Vegetable Soy Prawn – one of the restaurant’s signature dishes – a fully plant-based interpretation that captures the texture and satisfaction of seafood while remaining ethically aligned with Tangi’s values. Tangi also offers personalised menus curated according to individual health goals and dietary needs, embodying its guiding principles: Eat to Live. With its seamless fusion of heritage, innovation, and mindful hospitality, Tangi Restaurant has emerged as one of the best vegan restaurants in Bali.

+62 811 3810 4335 | @tangirestaurant | gdasbali.com

Tanaman

Located within the creative village of Desa Potato Head, Tanaman is a casual, plant-forward restaurant serving modern Asian comfort food. Here, vibrant culinary traditions and bold, nostalgic flavours meet home-style cooking, elevated with subtle global influences.

Set on the ground level of Desa Potato Head Suite, this plant-based dining sanctuary offers a menu that champions seasonal produce, with a menu dominated by vegetables, herbs, legumes, and fungi grown in partnership with Indonesian farmers. With a focus on fresh ingredients and regional inspiration, each dish is designed to satisfy – awakening memories, delighting palates, and celebrating the terroir that nurtures it.

Working directly with local regenerative farmers, Tanaman presents vegetarian dishes and drinks crafted from Bali’s finest produce. Innovative yet approachable, the creations are made to be savoured by all diners, whether plant-based or simply plant-curious. The menu revolves around whole, minimally processed and largely organic ingredients, embracing food in its most natural state. Striking a thoughtful balance between nutrition and indulgence, Tanaman emphasises honest flavours while collaborating with organic growers wherever possible.

Expect inspired selections across snacks, small and large plates, and desserts. Highlights include Kerupuk Bayam and Salad Jeruk, while heartier plates such as Island Nasi and Gulai Padang Curry showcase the kitchen’s depth of flavour. For dessert, Ginger and Rice Parfait and Bali Cacao Pod offer a refined finish.

Driven by a passion for the archipelago’s rich biodiversity and spirit of experimentation, Tanaman makes the most of every ingredient. From root to fruit, each component is thoughtfully utilised – transformed into stocks, oils, flavoured salts, and ferments – ensuring minimal waste and maximum flavour.

The mindful philosophy extends to the drinks menu, where cocktails, mocktails, and natural wine selections are curated to complement the cuisine. Signature serves include cocktails such as the arak-based Floral, the tequila-based Petal, and the Palapa nutmeg liqueur-based Spice. Tanaman stands out as one of the most innovative vegan restaurants in Bali.

+62 361 6207 979 | @tanamanrestaurant | seminyak.potatohead.co

Plant Bistro

Established in August 2023, Plant Bistro brings a fresh perspective to Ubud’s dining scene with a fully-plant-based menu that celebrates flavour, creativity, and conscious living. From comforting Italian favourites – think vegan pasta, risotto, and pizza – to local specialties and chef-driven creations, the menu caters to both devoted plant-based diners and the simply curious.

At the helm is Italian chef Simona Paolicchi, who grew up in Livorno surrounded by the aromas of her family’s bakery. Now based in Bali for over a decade, she channels her heritage into dishes that honour traditional Italian techniques while embracing sustainable, health-conscious principles. Her approach is thoughtful and ingredient-driven, proving that plant-based cuisine can be both soulful and satisfying.

Located in the Blanco Museum area on Jalan Raya Campuhan, the bistro is enveloped by Ubud’s lush greenery. Eco-friendly design elements echo its philosophy, creating a tranquil space for slow breakfasts, relaxed lunches, or intimate dinners. Quality remains at the forefront, with fresh, seasonal produce sourced locally to support Bali’s farmers. The pastry selection is a highlight – from flaky vegan croissants to cakes, homemade sorbet and gelato – offering indulgent treats that win over even non-vegans. Plant Bistro has quickly become one of the most popular vegan restaurants in Bali.

+62 812 3754 9476 | @plant.bistro | plantbistro.id

Alchemy Uluwatu

A trailblazer in Bali’s conscious dining movement, Alchemy first opened in Ubud in 2011, helping to redefine perceptions of plant-based cuisine. With a menu that proves health-focused food can be both gourmet and enjoyable, Alchemy has since grown into a holistic lifestyle brand and top vegan restaurants in Bali.

In September 2022, the brand brought its philosophy to the cliffs of Uluwatu with Alchemy Uluwatu. The venue unfolds in a breezy ranch-style setting with a permaculture garden woven through the grounds. The 150-seat, largely alfresco venue embraces its natural surroundings with a central bonfire lit each evening to gather the community.

At its core, Alchemy’s mission is simple yet powerful: to transform people, planet, and community by starting with personal well-being. The menu is fully plant-based and largely gluten-free, with many raw dishes prepared below 43°C to retain maximum nutrients. Ingredients are sourced from carefully vetted organic and regenerative farmers, takeaway packaging is biodegradable, and quality control is uncompromising.

Expect vibrant breakfast bowls, abundant salad creations, nourishing mains, and brick-oven pizzas made on a high-protein, gluten-free sourdough crust. Superfoods, medicinal mushrooms, and house-made ferments are woven through, from probiotic tonics to coconut-based ice creams.

More than a restaurant, Alchemy offers a conscious culinary experience – one that nourishes, restores, and reconnects diners with nature through every mindful bite. Alchemy has locations in Ubud, Uluwatu, and Canggu.

+62 811 3888 143 | @alchemybali | alchemybali.com

MOKSA Ubud

Set amidst the serene village of Sayan, just outside of central Ubud, Moksa Ubud is a dining destination where sustainability and flavour go hand in hand. Surrounded by lush greenery and entered through a tree-lined path, this tranquil 2,500 sqm space blends earth-inspired architecture with thoughtful design, creating a peaceful setting for conscious, plant-based dining in Ubud.

More than a restaurant, Moksa is home to a permaculture garden that supplies much of its kitchen. Guided by a philosophy of using the freshest, healthiest ingredients, the team presents vibrant vegan and vegetarian dishes that celebrate both local produce and global inspiration.

Led by Chef Made, whose creative approach transforms ingredients such as jackfruit, sweet potato, cacao, coconut, mushrooms, and house-made plant-based cheeses into refined, flavour-forward plates. From colourful breakfast bowls and tropical smoothie creations to inventive mains such as jackfruit rendang, tempeh “spare ribs”, and garden-fresh curries, each dish is thoughtfully composed and beautifully presented.

Dinner invites a deeper exploration of plant-based cuisine, with highlights including Balinese-inspired rijsttafel platters and comforting international classics reimagined without dairy or gluten. Desserts – from white sugar, gluten, and dairy – range from raw cakes and fruit tarts to coconut-based “nice cream” creations. Complementing the menu is an extensive selection of cold-pressed juices, herbal tonics, kombucha, and specialty teas designed to nourish and restore.

Rooted in sustainability yet abundant in flavour, Moksa Ubud offers a wholesome culinary journey in harmony with nature, making it one of the top vegan restaurants in Bali.

+62 813 3977 4787 | @moksaubud | moksaubud.com

The Raw Temple

A favourite within Ubud’s plant-based community, The Raw Temple has carved out a distinct niche with its unwavering commitment to raw cuisine. Here, nothing is heated above 45 degrees, preserving the natural integrity and nutritional value of every ingredient. The kitchen is entirely gluten-free, soy-free, and organic wherever possible – even the produce is washed using distilled water, reflecting the team’s meticulous attention to detail.

The menu is built purely on fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and herbs – no rice, wheat, or processed meat substitutes in sight. Through creativity and techniques, these whole ingredients are transformed into refined raw gourmet dishes. Signatures include raw vegan tacos with walnut “meat”, indulgent plant-based pizzas, vibrant smoothie bowls topped with house-made raw granola, and beautifully crafted desserts like their colourful Unicorn Cake. Their house-made kefir has also earned a loyal following.

Beyond the plate, The Raw Temple aims to be Indonesia’s healthiest restaurant and wholesaler – without compromising on flavour – with a second location on the horizon. Eight PIRT-accredited raw vegan products are now stocked in select Bali retailers, including Club Sehat.

The space doubles as a community hub, hosting daily gatherings from mindful journaling sessions to live music events such as the Raw Sessions. Educational initiatives are expanding as well, with the Raw Talks podcast now streaming and immersive raw vegan chef retreats launching this year. In an island abundant with fresh produce, The Raw Temple stands as a vibrant epicentre of Bali’s evolving raw food lifestyle.

+62 813 3751 0388 | @therawtemple | therawtemple.com