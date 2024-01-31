The aptly named Dome welcomes diners into the intriguing, bunker-esque space found adjacent to the poolside of Potato Head Studios. What was once the home of plant-based restaurant, Tanaman (set to reopen soon, watch this space), is now a cool and casual destination in which to enjoy natural wines and bites.

Enthusiasts of architecture and design will likely marvel at the interiors of Dome, where the seemingly incongruent manage to blend perfectly: teak wood seating, space blue floors and steel table tops converge beneath a concave earthen-styled structure. The atmosphere created is the juxtaposition of a retro-future, a vintage-cosmic look and feel. The design was inspired by the Dome Home of celebrated architect, futurist and godfather of the green movement, Buckminster Fuller — best known for popularising the ‘geodesic dome’.

For those less design-inclined and more cuisine-curious, Dome’s dining offerings are another experience, adding to the variety of options at Desa Potato Head. The concept centres on the ‘natural’, both for food and beverage.

The dishes at Dome draw a tight focus on locally sourced produce. These are served as small sharing plates that aim to complement a drinking and gathering experience. Some highlights include the ‘Octopus Croquette’, with aioli and nori powder; ‘Beef and Oyster Tartare’; a ‘Tomato Salad’ which features watermelon kimchi and local berries; ‘Cuttlefish Noodles’ in a chicken broth.

The strict adherence to only local Indonesian produce has resulted in creative and somewhat experimental creations. The low-intervention approach highlights the quality and freshness of the ingredients.

Dome’s drinks list is a response to the growing popularity of natural wines. The variety available is impressive, with sparkling, white, orange, rosé, red and sweet natural wines — labelled for those in the know, after their particular preferences be it biodynamic, organic or pét-nat, etc.

A good selection is available by the glass. The cocktails and mocktails also have a local focus, using now high-quality, Bali-made liquors and wines and local fruits and produce to flavour and infuse.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, with bar open 3pm to 11pm, dinner starting from 5pm.

+62 361 6207979

restaurants.seminyak@potatohead.co

seminyak.potatohead.co | @potatoheadbali