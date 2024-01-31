Since it opened in Seminyak back in 2014, Kilo Kitchen Bali has had an incredibly long-standing popularity among residents and visitors, consistently serving its brand of fusion cuisine to guests. Now, the restaurant has expanded its territories with the opening of Kilo Kitchen Pererenan.

Catering to one of Bali’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods, Kilo Kitchen Pererenan welcomes diners into a handsomely designed restaurant space, channelling the same design ethos of its counterpart in Seminyak.

Whilst its predecessor displayed a sophisticated, semi-industrial look, with its cool glass and concrete foundations, the Pererenan venue takes a more natural approach, with wooden wall panelling and furnishings creating a warmer atmosphere. Floor rugs, consciously placed indoor plants, and handpicked art hung on select walls give the space a welcoming living room feel. A terrace space allows for outdoor, al-fresco dining among the foliage as well.

The menu at Kilo Kitchen Pererenan mirrors that served in Seminyak, presenting the brand’s now signature style of fusion cuisine. The approach is a reflection of the journey of the Founders: two Latin Americans finding a home in Asia.

The menu presents Raw, small and Salad starters, made to share; plus hearty mains and desserts. Dishes include creations like the ‘Truffled Tai Yuzu Roll’, the ‘Seafood Ceviche’ served with wonton crisps, ‘Corn Furikake’ with chipotle mayo and nori, and Crispy Soft Shell Crap with compressed watermelon squares. From the mains, long-time favourites include ‘Squid Ink Rice’, ‘Tiger Prawn and Cream of Ebiko Pasta’ and ‘Grilled Wagyu Steak (MB6)’. Consulting Chef Jethro Vincent, who also curates the cuisine at Maize Bali, leads a skilled brigade in the open kitchen, where a focus on locally sourced ingredients makes its way onto the menu.

A generous selection of Kilo-style cocktails and mocktails, imported wines and premium spirits complement the menu offerings. Open from 7am to midnight, Kilo Kitchen Pererenan also serves breakfast and lunch presenting separate menus, with fresh juices, health drinks and smooth coffees available.

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.170, Canggu

+62819-3400-0022 | @kilobali_pererenan

kilo-collective. com