FIRE, one of Seminyak’s most revered grill-based eateries found within the vibrant W Bali – Seminyak returns to its primal roots concept, highlighting Bali’s mysticism where they’ve embodied the entrancing energy and magic of the traditional Balinese Kecak Dance into their culinary offerings.

Set to delight the most of discerning palates, W Bali – Seminyak’s wildly popular FIRE restaurant returns with a revamped concept, spearheaded by Chef Norberto Palacios. The stylish FIRE features a dramatic open kitchen that ignites guests’ senses with an epicurean dining experience, sparked by the restaurant’s new offerings.

Stepping into FIRE, guests will be treated to a vibrant space illuminated with bold colours of white, black, red, and yellow that are inspired by Balinese influences. The marble that adorns the show kitchen showcases a checkered pattern, while the focal point of the venue is its Kecak fire-ball chandelier, crafted from burnt timber strips that emanate from the ceiling. Beautifully crafted draperies are showcased throughout the venue, hemmed in the traditional Balinese double ikat weaving style, a craft that is only created from a single village in Bali.

“The revamp of FIRE’s new look and feel is not only a refreshment on the aesthetics but also a transformation in the approaches of our team who are more conscious of the ingredients used in the kitchen. We desire to deliver an elevated dining experience with the finest cuisine for our guests to experience the thrill of the grill,” said Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary at W Bali – Seminyak.

Spoiling guests with an eclectic selection of delectable offerings, from the grilled meats to the flexitarian dishes, FIRE boasts a unique type of dine-in experience each day, from breakfast, and lunch to dinner. The breakfast buffet provides everything one would expect, from eggs, fresh sashimi, congee, and freshly baked goods. When it comes to lunch and dinner, the laidback grill restaurant will tantalise guests with a menu of fire-cocked prime meats, fresh seafood and flexitarian options that will surely keep guests coming back for more. The restaurant also presents an enticing beverage menu that features innovative cocktails to complement your dining experience.

FIRE is open daily from 6.30am to 12am (last order at 10.30pm). For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

FIRE at W – Bali Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kerobokan

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

firerestaurantbali.com