The exclusive, almost mysterious, Bulgari Resort Bali sits atop the cliffs of Uluwatu in quiet sophistication. The sultry resort has struck a balance between luxury Italian design and Balinese aesthetic, creating a dream-like destination in one of Bali’s most enviable locations. One way of experiencing the resort is to book a table at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin and immerse oneself in a decadent, Italian-inspired evening.

For certain cultures around the world, the ‘act of eating’ goes beyond feeding and sustenance. It is a deliberate journey, a mission even, aimed at providing the palate with as much stimulation as possible: the senses awakened. It may even be a social objective, where ‘eating’ becomes a means of gathering, togetherness, and camaraderie. The Italian dining culture combines these two factors, where food and folk come together for ultimate enjoyment.

For Bulgari, the Italian-born luxury brand oozing only the finest examples of its home country, honouring its cuisine is a must. To transpose the same exquisite quality of their jewellery, fragrances and fashion into a dining experience. This is what the Bulgari Resort Bali offers within their divine grounds.

Bulgari Bali, Resort.

For any dinner in Uluwatu, it is always best to arrive just before sunset. The towering limestone clifftops act as the perfect gallery seats for nature’s best show. The Bulgari Bar, however, represents the exclusive Box Seats: an elegant, open-air venue on the edge of the cliff granting views over the ocean. The bar’s ellipse arch counter recalls the black resin bar of the Bulgari Hotel in Milan, with a powerful centre-piece: a sculpted stone artwork chiselled by nature in the currents of a river, found a huge earthquake in North Sulawesi.

The evening thus begins here with the most celebrated tradition of the Italian lifestyle: The Aperitivo. Guests can choose among the classic Italian cocktails — Negroni, Americano, Aperol Spritz or Campari Soda — to whet the palate whilst enjoying the sunset views before them.

The journey continues: a table reserved and prepared at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin. This intimate, 36-seat restaurant serves creative interpretations of classic Italian cuisine blended with local, organic ingredients all paired with the refined techniques and the great creativity of the Italian Resident Head Chef. The first flagship Michelin-starred Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin is located in Tokyo’s Bulgari Ginza Tower. In 2017, the restaurant brand was brought to Bali.

The award-winning Italian chef, Luca Fantin, has curated a menu just for the tropical climes of the island, saying: “The seasonal products available in Bali are the muse which inspires my interpretation of contemporary Italian cuisine.” His creations include: Spaghetti with cured mullet roe and smocked butter; Spaghetto Freddo al Caviale (cold spaghetti with caviar), Pesce in guazzetto, patate confit (seasonal fish guazzetto, potato confit); Charcoal grilled beef, eggplant filled with olives and capers.

At Il Ristorante, the degustation menu is expertly paired with wines from a list featuring over 200 available bottles of predominantly Italian wines, plus an excellent Champagne selection.

Open for dinner only. Reservation is a must.

