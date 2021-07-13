Ten years in the making, and when it finally opened after a wave of anticipation the Potato Head Studios quickly had to close its doors as the pandemic swept across Bali. Now, over a year later, this forward-thinking destination reopens on 15 July 2021, ready to share a reshaped, redesigned experience of hospitality.

Considered the crown jewel of Desa Potato Head – designed in partnership with designed in partnership with David Gianotten at OMA, the Dutch practice founded by Rem Koolhaas – Potato Head Studios was envisioned as somewhere that goes beyond accommodation. It is a creative centre with spaces and experiences dedicated to sustainability, cultural immersion and the arts.

With this 15 July reopening, guests and travellers from Indonesia can finally immerse themselves in what these innovative studios were designed to do. Potato Head Studios invites you to stay as a short-term guest, or actually become a resident and create, regenerate and re-balance in the Desa for as long as you like.

What’s Different at Potato Head Studios?

The idea behind the residencies is to immerse people in a new world – giving you long- term, all-inclusive access to beach-side energy, co-working spaces, cultural connections, inspiring people, and space to unwind, work and understand Bali in a whole new way.





Every experience on offer at Potato Head Studios has been carefully crafted by the community, for the community. Among them are sustainability workshops for adults and children at Sustainism Lab, Potato Head’s own streaming station, Headstream, which is set to broadcast talks and music programs from local artists and rising stars 12 hours a day, and Studio Eksotika – a curated library, listening lounge and co-working centre on the mezzanine floor.

A Place to Live, A Place to Work

Potato Head Studios are offering options for smaller rooms, rooms with stunning ocean views or even rooms with adjoining offices for those who wish to continue working whilst staying socially distanced. A private conference room has been prepared for calls and meetings; and breakfast is included every day.

Potato Head Studios propose a safe way of working with private offices connected directly to the room, while the family can experience the Desa. Following Indonesia’s government advice to ‘Work from Bali’ and with no extra requirements for domestic visitors who wish to stay long-term in Bali, there has never been a better time to ‘Work from Paradise’.

Other guest activities range from beach cleaning to Balinese prayers, morning yoga, in-room IV treatments, access to the gym and workshops at Sustainism Lab and their new regenerative farming workshop, Sweet Potato Project, which was created by their staff during the pandemic.

Health and safety, of course, has been taken into careful consideration for all visitors to the Desa. There’s a doctor on call 24/7, PCR tests can be conducted in-house and brand-new hygiene and sanitation protocols designed in line with the latest WHO recommendations are in place for staff and guests alike.

Whether you opt to stay for a long time or a short time, escapism is guaranteed. Bookings can be made over the phone, via email and online – keep reading for details:



ESCAPE THE CITY

Applicable for Jakarta, Bandung and Surabaya residents



Seven night stay at Potato Head Studios

Return airport transfers in your hometown and in Bali

PCR Tests

Return flight tickets to Bali

Welcome Jamu

Signature cocktail crafted personally upon arrival

Daily a la carte breakfast

Priority Daybed at Beach Club

Zero-waste kit

Access to: Sustainsm Lab, Sustainism Kids, Gym, Spa

24-hr rolling stay

Private Zoom Room

Morning Yoga Flow



ROOM AND RESIDENCY OPTIONS :

Short term stays from IDR 2,500,000 per night

Long-term stays from IDR 35,000,000 per month

Reserve:

Email: reservation.desa@potatohead.co

Phone: +62361473 7979

Browse: potatohead.co/seminyak