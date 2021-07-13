Are you bored of working from home? Why not treat yourself to an alternative workspace where you can be productive in a relaxing new environment? Villa Pangi Gita by The Luxe Nomad provides a charming and tranquil tropical hideaway that is perfect for your “work from home” accommodation.

Nestled in a quiet corner of Pererenan, a prospering area in Canggu, Villa Pangi Gita is a tropical haven surrounded by a hillside with cascading terraced rice fields. The villa has a total area of 2,100 sqm and a 600 sqm villa footprint living area. The villa can accommodate up to 6 adults and 2 children, an ideal destination for travelling families or groups.

As you enter through the antique wooden doors, you’ll be welcomed by the entryway adorned with traditional terracotta brick walls. As you proceed into the villa, feast your eyes on a lively preview of the tropical retreat with a Paliman stone staircase flanked on one side by detailed , locally-made limestone and a water feature with carp on the other side.

Villa Pangi Gita features three individual bedrooms, giving guests some privacy in the traditionally-designed sleeping pavilions. The bedrooms are enclosed by verdant gardens decorated with tropical flowers that are connected via a group of steps and flagstones. The villa boasts a natural layout that cascades towards the Pangi River. The natural sounds of the villa’s water features including the free-form pool adjacent to the river, the water fountains and the fishponds flowing over the terraces echo throughout the grounds. The name of the villa, which translates to ‘the singing river Pangi’, is a homage to these natural sounds.







The interiors present you with a taste of Balinese history through its discerning design and traditional inspiration. Featuring warm wood that perfectly complements the soft-white furniture, vaulted ceilings with iron wood-shingled roofs, distinct furnishings, and Asian antiques. The glass walls and open living areas seamlessly combines the indoor-outdoor living concept, while the spacious open-sided living pavilions and the traditional bale overlooking the pool provide a communal space to spend quality time with your family or friends.

Two en suite guest bedrooms tower the grounds at its highest peak, featuring queen-size four-poster beds, large garden bathrooms enclosed by teak wood walls, outdoor rain showers and bathtubs decorated with greenery. The villa also features a study for your workspace.







To put the cherry on top, a team of expertly trained staff exuding warm Balinese hospitality and impeccable service are at your beck and call. Don’t worry about your meals, the private chef will cater to your tastebuds with exquisite meals in-villa, while the attendants will fulfil all your needs, from sunset cocktails to booking in-villa massages.

Rate inclusions include welcome drinks, complimentary Wi-Fi, fully staffed villa team with private chef service (excluding cost + 15% handling fee), complimentary afternoon tea & coffee available from 4pm – 5pm daily, concierge service and daily housekeeping.

For more information or enquiries, please contact +62 819 0699 0190 email enquiries.bali@theluxenomad.com

Villa Pangi Gita

Jl. Pura Dalem Gede, Gg. Taman Watu 3, Pererenan, Canggu, Mengwi

+62 819 0699 0190

enquiries.bali@theluxenomad.com

pangigita.com