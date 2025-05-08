Two household names in Indonesia’s cultural landscape – celebrated Indonesian musician, Indra Lesmana, and award-winning Nusa Dua resort, The Apurva Kempinski Bali – have come together to launch Swara Apurva, a musical composition inspired by the sacred Balinese philosophy of Dewata Nawa Sanga.

Deep-rooted in Bali’s spiritual traditions, this unique collaboration embodies the significant essence and rich narratives of Indonesia’s heritage and biodiversity. The launch of Swara Apurva fosters a harmonious dialogue between traditional wisdom and contemporary innovation, presenting an immersive guest experience that resonates strongly on a global scale.

Launching as an important initiative following the sixth anniversary of The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Swara Apurva serves as the resort’s new musical anthem, perfectly encapsulating its identity and establishing an integral aspect of its 2025 brand campaign, ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ . Drawing inspiration from Bail’s sacred Dewata Nawa Sanga philosophy, Swara Apurva comprises nine original compositions, each representing the distinct spiritual energy and cultural character of Bali’s nine cardinal directions.

Guests can expect to experience these compositions seamlessly integrated across the resort’s ambience, enriching their daily experiences in each stay or visit. Each of the nine compositions will be carefully curated and played across key resort areas, including the grand lobby, serene hallways, and tastefully designed guest rooms. Moreover, personalised playlists inspired by the nine cardinal directions of Dewata Nawa Sanga will be offered, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves deeply and intimately in the resort’s cultural storytelling during their stay.

“Swara Apurva represents our ongoing commitment to introducing Indonesia’s vibrant culture and heritage to the world,” shared Vincent Guironnet, General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali. “Through this new immersive guest experience, we proudly share Indonesia’s powerful stories, showcasing the profound depth and extraordinary craftsmanship of our culture. At The Apurva Kempinski Bali, we remain tireless in our mission to celebrate and highlight Indonesia’s beauty, energy, and traditions with global audiences.”

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Lesmana is a musical luminary with an extensive musical exploration across various genres, from jazz, pop, progressive rock, contemporary, ethnographic, and world music. He has enjoyed historic milestones, including becoming the first Indonesian recording artist to release international albums in the US in 1984, his trailblazing performance at Tokyo’s esteemed Blue Note, where he was the first Indonesian artist to represent the country on the global jazz stage, and his legacy concert, which involved over 100 musicians, including the orchestra playing his multi-genre compositions.

These significant moments solidified his role as a cultural ambassador, effortlessly blending Indonesian heritage with international jazz influences. With the launch of Swara Apurva, his 103rd production, Lesmaa expands his legacy further, redefining Indonesia’s musical traditions through an innovative fusion of traditional instruments and contemporary global sounds.

His compositions carefully combine various indigenous Indonesian instruments, including gamelan, rindik, jegog, suling, kendang, kecapi, angklung, sape, sulim, sasando, along with the soundscape of Indonesia’s flora and fauna with contemporary international styles, such as piano and string quartet. This state-of-the-art fusion results in a multi-sensory musical journey that highlights Indonesia’s rich legacy while appealing to global audiences. Swara Apurva further showcases Indonesia’s craftsmanship through collaborations with Indonesia’s musicians and incorporates sustainable principles in each note, echoing the natural harmony and balance vital to the Dewata Nawa Sanga philosophy.

Two themes of Swara Apurva – “Prana” and “Shakti” – are now available for streaming on most digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music . Guests can fully experience the immersive musical journey of the complete Swara Apurva compositions exclusively at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

