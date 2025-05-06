It has been a century since the Dutch shipping line ‘Koninklijke Paketvaart- Maatschappij’ (KPM) initiated its weekly steamship route between Bali and major Dutch East Indies cities, setting in motion events that would stamp the island as a ‘tourist destination’. Since 1924, tourism has played an essential role in shaping the Bali of today –economically, socially and even physically. The newly-published book, Paras, unravels this history, exploring the who, what, when, why and how of this evolution.

Written by hotelier Radit Mahindro, ‘Paras – Documenting 100 Years of Hospitality & Hotel Architecture in Bali’ delves into how this industry has transformed the island, and has indeed been transformed by it all the same. Identifying pivotal milestones, or some might say ‘movements,’ the beautifully-crafted book takes readers through a destination’s dynamic evolution from exotic paradise escape, to tropical getaway to main stream tourist hotspot. Colonialism, new nation building and globalisation each play their hand in the formation of ‘destination Bali’.

Across 11 chapters, Mahindro not only outlines the macro-evolutions, but also specific individuals that have had a significant impact on defining what tourism in Bali would ‘look like’. Viewing this history through the lens of design and architecture opens a worthwhile discussion on how hospitality birthed brand new ‘schools of design’ in Bali, including the works of architects Peter Muller and Geoffrey Bawa, as well as renowned landscape artist, Made Wijaya.

Speaking to hotel designers today, traditional, contemporary and the new ‘natural’, Balinese tourism’s ‘aesthetic’ story comes to the fore. Readers will discover how place and creator have played important influences on one another.

It is not only the surroundings that have been designed: the philosophy and approach to hospitality in Bali is discussed in-depth by Mahindro, starting from the pioneering days of Wija Waworuntu of Sanur’s Tandjung Sari, where the hotel was simply a ‘home.’ Interviews hoteliers, the classic and the avant-garde –from John Taylor of Poppies Bali to Ronald Akili of Potato Head– offer a wide and holistic perspective, one that can may help to inform a better future for Bali.

Meaning ‘face’, ‘surface’ and ‘balanced’, as well as referring to the particular sandstone used in decorative carvings and hotel construction, paras is ant apt word for the project: a metaphor for the intermingling of design, perception and hospitality, especially in the development of tourism (or ‘destinationism’, as the author prefers to call it).

Dive into 330+ pages of well-researched history, weaved together with charming, personal stories and accounts, nostalgic imagery and meaningful industry insights. It will inspire readers to cultivate a better, more thoughtful future for Bali.

‘Paras: – Documenting 100Years of Hospitality & Hotel Architecture in Bali’ is published by Atelier International, available to purchase online.

