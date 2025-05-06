In honour of the annual Earth Day, commemorated on April 22 every year, The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, invited The Heritage Associates to conserve the Earth’s legacy with a tree planting initiative.

This year’s Earth Day fell on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, and in honour of the annual event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection, The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection , organised a tree planting event with The Heritage Associates in the botanical garden area of the Special Economic Zone, The Sanur, a garden area that symbolised the conservation of nature and the legacy of traditional Balinese healing.

In recognition of the remarkable commitment shown by The Heritage Associates, those who have served for decades since the era of Grand Inna Bali Beach hotel management proudly honoured them by inviting them to be among the first to witness the botanical garden’s development and partake in the tree planting on Earth Day.

Embracing the theme of “Root of Wellness”, the event acted as both a reflective moment and tangible action by The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection’s entire team to support environmental sustainability. The Heritage Associates from various departments united to plant an array of trees, including white champaca, yellow champaca, and ylang-ylang, ethnobotanically significant plants with spiritual, medicinal, and ecological value, making them ideal additions to the botanical garden as part of conserving local wisdom and tropical biodiversity.

The botanical garden is part of The Meru Sanur’s ongoing sustainability initiative, deep-rooted in the philosophical values of Tri Hita Karana – the harmonious relationship between people, nature, and spirituality. It serves as an open educational space to learn about traditional medicinal plants and efforts to preserve Bali’s local biodiversity.

On top of the tree planting initiative, the “Root of Wellness” event encompassed a short guided tour of the botanical garden led by Mrs. Rahma, Director of Wellness, to introduce the purpose and benefits of the garden. This moment reinforced the spirit of togetherness and united the entire team in their goal to protect the Earth and preserve Bail’s cultural wealth.

Through this initiative, The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, not only celebrate Earth Day but also emphasise their dedication to promoting holistic wellness and cultural preservation to guests and all staff members.

