Located within Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, discover a wellness oasis at Sava Spa, where the neighbourhood-inspired spa has unveiled its brand-new premium Hair Salon.

This latest expansion at the premier wellness sanctuary enhances the spa’s dedication to delivering complete head-to-toe relaxation and an aesthetic destination for guests. Acknowledging the increasing demand for holistic self-care, the newly launched Hair Salon offers revitalising treatments that promote scalp health, hair vitality, and overall well-being.

In addition to Sava Spa’s exquisite bespoke treatments offered, including signature massages, rejuvenating facials, and holistic therapies, the introduction of the parlour now features a full menu of haircare and nail services, curated for indulgence and rejuvenation. From a post-beach hair revival to a fresh cut or a gentle manicure, the salon delivers high-end treatments in a laid-back, tropical-inspired setting.

To boost guests’ wellness and beauty experience, Sava Spa has partnered with Davines Products, a distinguished Italian luxury haircare brand renowned for its dedication to natural, high-performance hair treatments since 1983. Davines’ expertise in sustainable beauty and renewably sourced packaging materials perfectly aligns with Sava Spa’s wellness and luxury philosophy.

The new hair salon offers a curated hair and nail treatment menu, including Luxury Hair & Scalp Treatment – a revitalising hair treatment designed to nourish, hydrate, and restore your hair and scalp care; Blonde Hair Treatment – hydrating, nourishing, and preserving the vibrancy of blonde hair; Restore & Fix Mask – multi-functional masks for personalised hair concerns; Quick & Go Shampooing – practical, moisturising refreshment with shampooing, conditioning, and a dry finish; Styling Session & Hair Cut – precise cut followed by a styling session for both men and women; and Nail Care – gentle trimming, shaping, and cuticle care for hand and foot care, with add-ons of polish.

With the addition of the Hair Salon, Sava Spa aims to deliver premium hair treatments that complement its existing spa treatments. Sava Spa welcomes both hotel residents and non-resident guests to experience its outstanding services.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 2254 4749 or email [email protected]

