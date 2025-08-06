Long before the concept of beach clubs became synonymous with luxury and leisure in Bali, a trailblazing establishment opened its doors in 2000: Ku De Ta. This year marks a remarkable milestone as Ku De Ta celebrates 25 years of pioneering a lifestyle that redefined Bali’s beachfront experience.

Widely recognised as the original beach club in Bali, Ku De Ta has persevered and triumphed for over two decades, becoming the blueprint of the island’s beach club destinations that followed in its footsteps. It was established not just as a venue, but as a vision – a destination where the rhythm of the waves meets fine dining, curated music, and iconic sunsets.

The Island’s Beach Club Blueprint

Back in the day, Seminyak was quiet but promising, and Ku De Ta was the first to see its allure. It set out to create something fresh: a haven where people from all corners of the world could come together, celebrate, and feel the rhythm of Bali. With its timeless architecture, beachfront dining, and evolving soundscape, Ku De Ta ignited a movement, becoming the island’s first true beach club and paving the way for the lifestyle culture Bali is now known for.

25 Years of Reinvention: A Legacy of Culture and Connection

Across its 25-year journey, Ku De Ta has evolved into an illustrious institution, renowned for its iconic annual White Party. What began as a bold idea – a beachfront gathering defined not only by music but by transformation – it has become a symbol of elegance, creativity, and celebration. Each year, the White Party is reimagined from scratch, featuring new themes, custom-built décor, world-class sounds, and meticulously curated entertainment that makes each edition a singular, immersive experience – a celebration handcrafted in-house with passion and precision.

In an era where events can feel repetitive and overly engineered for social media, Ku De Ta stands out. Though the White Party predates the digital era, it has managed to outlive every trend it helped create. It established the framework for Southeast Asia’s upscale party scene, attracting global tastemakers, artists, and the global jet set. It is more than just a DJ-focused night, but a multifaceted spectacle where fashion, art, gastronomy, and music collide. Attendees become part of the narrative that continues to unfold for a quarter century, forming a legacy that keeps rewriting itself.

For 25 years, the ‘OG’ beach club has transcended into a canvas for stories, reunions, proposals, and milestone memories. A space where locals, travellers, artists, and dreamers come together to immerse themselves in the island’s beauty, the beat of the music, and the magic of the moment. Ku De Ta marks this milestone with gratitude for the people who helped build it, the community that surrounds it, and the countless loyal guests who return year after year. The story continues with new sounds, new sunsets, and new chapters yet to be written.

25 Years of Magic: Circo de la Luna White Party

To commemorate a quarter-century of milestone moments, this year’s White Party presents Circo de la Luna, a dreamlike journey inspired by celestial wonders and surreal performances. Promising to be the most ambitious production to date, guests can expect immersive décor, spellbinding acts, and an electrifying line-up, all set against the backdrop of the golden sands and ocean breeze of Seminyak’s celebrated coastline. Guests are invited to dress in their finest all-white attire and step into a realm where imagination and rhythm rule the night.

Ku De Ta’s 25th Anniversary “Circo de la Luna” White Party will be held on Saturday, 16 August 2025, from 7 PM to 4 AM. Spots are limited for this exclusive beachfront celebration. To secure your table or VIP experience, please visit kudeta.com/wp

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 736 969 or [email protected]

Ku De Ta

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

[email protected]

kudeta.com