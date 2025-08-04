From the group behind Kura Kura Beer, Santai Seltzers and Three Peaks Gin comes another beverage brand born here in Bali. Blackrock Vodka, a spirit defined by its purity, distinct minerals and smoothness – all thanks to the island’s volcanic rock.

Distilled in rugged landscapes of Plaga, on the foothills of the island’s highlands, in the shadow of the volcanoes, Blackrock takes after its gin predecessor. An element of Bali is inherently part of the process: where Three Peaks introduced Bali’s unique botanicals into the flavour, the island’s own terrain is what defines this new vodka.

As any good vodka distiller would know, water is the defining element of this spirit. It is water that plays a key role in flavour, clarity and texture, and for this Blackrock has delegated part of their work to Bali’s natural geology. The rain the falls across the mountain slopes, onto lava fields, down into deeper layers of volcanic rock, stripped of its impurities and picking up minerality. By the time it reaches the distillery’s well, it has been refined and redefined.

From here, the water is distilled through basalt rock and undergoes a multi-stage charcoal filtration process, resulting in a crisp, clean and smooth finish. Still, Blackrock Vodka retains a whisper of the earth it came from, deep from the underground heart of Bali.

