Gracefully perched atop the Uluwatu cliffside, Jumeirah Bali expands its exquisite repertoire of dining destinations as the majestic resort unveils Mantra. Nestled within the underground space of the acclaimed AKASA Restaurant & Bar, Mantra redefines private dining with refined gastronomy and immersive wine pairings in its intimate, elegantly curated setting.

The name Mantra takes inspiration from the ancient Sanskrit word, meaning a sacred expression of intent: quiet, powerful, and purposeful. At Jumeirah Bali, Mantra reflects a contemporary interpretation of that philosophy: a space where thoughtful design, refined flavours, and meaningful connection collide in perfect harmony.

Hidden beneath the natural contours of the cliffside, Mantra boasts an immersive dining experience that combines storytelling, craftsmanship, and discovery. The culinary journey begins as you descend from the glass elevator into a secluded setting where raw textures of the hillside remain preserved, creating an ambience that is both grounding and sophisticated.

The exquisite wine programme showcases a variety of distinguished labels, curated by Sommelier Suyanto, each meticulously paired with a tasting menu crafted by AKASA’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Joan Achour. The culinary creations reflect French flavours with a local touch, presenting seasonal ingredients and flavour profiles that honour both heritage and creativity.

Mantra comprises three distinct yet interconnected spaces: Mantra – a premier destination for exclusive private dining, Mantra Pavilion – an outdoor setting for elegant and intimate celebration that has operated since AKASA opened, and the Mantra Wine Cellar – a haven for wine connoisseurs and curated tastings set to launch in the coming months. The launch of Mantra marks the first official introduction of this experiential trilogy, presenting guests with a refined and immersive destination for private dining in Uluwatu.

At Mantra, guests are invited to tailor their evening through a curated menu consultation with the chef, choosing between a four-course dinner, starting from IDR 3,950,000++ per person, or a six-course dinner, starting from IDR 4,650,000++ per person. Each experience comes with a curated wine pairing featuring selected premium wine labels, a welcome drink with hors d’oeuvres on arrival, and attentive service from a dedicated sommelier and service team throughout the evening.

Open from 5 PM to 11 PM, Mantra is perfect for private celebrations, romantic nights, and intimate group gatherings, with reservations required at least 24 hours in advance.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 81 138 911 620 or email [email protected]

Mantra at Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 81 138 911 620

[email protected]

jumeirah.com