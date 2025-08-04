Embark on a Flavourful Getaway with Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian’s Savor & Stay Offer

If you’re seeking a tropical escape full of indulgence, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian has launched its latest promotion, “Savor & Stay”. Imagine waking up to the sounds of paradise, sipping that first cup of coffee by the pool, and indulging in the aromatic Nasi Goreng Rempah served just for you, delivering the quintessential Bali getaway.

Nestled in the heart of Bali’s south coast, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian is an oasis of leisure and relaxation, a tropical escape with all the modern comforts. The hotel is curated for those who appreciate a refined simplicity – clean lines, intuitive service, and just the right touch of contemporary comfort. The brand’s modern, minimalist charm is enhanced with a touch of Balinese style, with a verdant tropicality that gives the hotel surroundings its life and colour.

The hotel’s current limited-time “Savor & Stay” promotion is an exclusively crafted hotel deal that allows you to enjoy more perks for less cost. Guests who book a Deluxe Pool View Room or a higher category will receive a complimentary lunch for two, featuring the option of two Indonesian classics: the fragrant and flavourful Nasi Goreng Rempah (fried rice) or the crowd-favourite Mie Goreng (fried noodles), each dish made fresh with local spices and served with a side of tropical bliss.

Guests can enjoy this special promotion without a minimum stay period requirement. They can simply book the accommodation through their website , check in, and dine in style. This promotion is the perfect Bali staycation for couples, friends, or families seeking to indulge more during their time in Legian.

Whether you’re looking for a short tropical getaway or an extended island adventure, the “Savor & Stay” promotion promises the perfect balance of value, flavour, and memorable experiences. But that’s not all! This offer gets even better for loyal Marriott Bonvoy® members as they can Unlock More with Cash + Points. Members can now book their stay using the Cash + Points option, combining cash with Marriott Bonvoy points to enjoy greater flexibility and savings. It’s a convenient and smart way to travel for those who love rewards, recognition, and exclusive privileges.

If you’re not a member yet, joining Marriott Bonvoy is simple and free. Members can enjoy various perks, including free Wi-Fi access, members-only rates, points on every stay, and access to exclusive deals across thousands of Marriott hotels worldwide. Sign up today and make each stay even more rewarding.

Whether you’re longing for a quick Legian escape, planning a romantic getaway in Bali, or simply wanting to relax with a free lunch, this is your sign to book your next stay at Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 2960 0130 or email [email protected]

Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian

Jl. Sri Rama 8 C, Legian

+62 811 2960 0130

[email protected]

fairfieldbalilegian.com