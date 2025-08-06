Bali-born fragrance brand, Umah, opens their flagship store in Seminyak, created as a destination to discover as well as create. Explore a refined collection of island-inspired home fragrance products or create bespoke, personalised aromas through curated scent workshops.

Derived from the Balinese word for home, Umah is a fragrance house offering thoughtfully-crafted products that transform everyday rituals into sensory experiences. The scents in Umah’s collection have been inspired by Bali’s rich variety of landscapes and regions, evoking not only their aroma, but also the mood and atmosphere of each area: misty mornings in Ubud, the still, primordial forests of Bedugul, salt-laced air of Uluwatu.

“Scent has the ability to anchor us, to ground and transport us at the same time,” says Dino Lim, Founder of Umah. “We created Umah to share that quiet magic in a way that’s warm, thoughtful, and true to the spirit of Bali.”

Umah has made this collection available through a variety of home fragrance products, from hand-poured candles to reed diffusers and room and linen sprays. Each of these has been designed to transform the mundane living space, to infuse it with a cherished memory or emotion of the island, embodied in the aroma of each scent. In a world that moves quickly, Umah invites you to slow down — to breathe, feel, and reconnect through the quiet power of scent.

Fragrant Creations: Umah’s Scent Workshops

Umah’s Flagship Store is more than just a retail destination, it’s home to the brand’s immersive scent workshops where guests can learn the science of scents and craft their very own bespoke fragrance products, including scented candles, room sprays, to perfumery.

The Umah artisans will introduce you to the basics of scent blending, presenting up to 80 different aromatic materials, with ingredients inspired by the Bali’s rich botanicals. Then the personal creation process begins as you delicately blend and go on a introspective search for your own fragrance – the scent that tells your story. Once found, you’ll pour your very own scented candle and mix your very own room spray.

The Scent Workshop caters to individuals as well as groups, either will find the experience be both wholesome and relaxing, discovering not only aromas, but identifying personal tastes and developing the senses – with the perfect memento to take home afterwards too.

Today, Umah continues to grow its presence both locally and internationally, collaborating with hospitality brands, gifting partners, and individuals seeking meaningful, sensorial touch points in their spaces. With a strong focus on sustainability, the Umah Flagship Store also invites customers to come for candle refills, and upcycles jars and packaging.

Umah is also available online, but why not discover each scent – or make your own ­­­– at the Umah Flagship Store in Seminyak.

Umah

Jl. Mertanadi No.71, Kerobokan, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

@umahliving

umahliving.com