Adiwana Hotels & Resorts unveiled its newest boutique property in June, Adiwana Unagi Riverfront, a tranquil escape nestled along the riverbanks in the quaint carving village of Mas, Ubud.

Water is believed to be a healing element by the Balinese, and so the intimate resort’s serene riverfront location, surrounded by forests and flowing waters, inspires travellers to reconnect with Bali’s natural landscape and becomes a home for cultural and wellness experiences.

With just eight private villas – six One-Bedroom Pool Villas and two Two-Bedroom Duplex Pool Villas – the riverside retreat offers privacy and personalised service for couples, families, and small groups seeking serenity. Each villa features contemporary comforts, outdoor living spaces, and its own private plunge pool, designed to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings.

True to Adiwana’s philosophy of culturally-grounded hospitality, guests can take part in immersive daily activities. From morning yoga and Balinese offering workshops to dance classes and a hands-on plant-based cooking experience, the resort encourages visitors to delve deeper into Balinese traditions.

At the heart of the resort’s culinary experience is Gauri by Ely’s Kitchen, a riverside restaurant that celebrates local ingredients and island-inspired recipes. Balinese flavours are reimagined with flair, offering a dining experience that is both rooted and refined. Completing the experience is Tejas Spa, where ancient Balinese therapies are performed to the sound of flowing waters, offering a sensory journey of relaxation and rejuvenation.

“Adiwana Unagi Riverfront is a place where modern luxury meets cultural authenticity,” said Adiguna Kusuma, CEO of Jeevawasa. “We’ve created a boutique sanctuary that channels the timeless serenity of Bali’s sacred waters.”

Located just a short drive from the centre of Ubud, Adiwana Unagi Riverfront offers a hidden riverside escape with exclusive opening offers now available.

Adiwana Unagi Riverfront

Jl. Rapuan, Mas, Ubud

@adiwanaunagiriverfront

adiwanahotels.com/unagi-riverfront