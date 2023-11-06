If there is something that the Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is known for, it is certainly family. So, when it comes to year-end festivities, this beachfront resort knows exactly what to do! With a theme of “Bali Agung: A Festive Splendour”, guests can expect exciting programmes from dining to dancing.

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, gather with loved ones for a Christmas Eve Dinner at the poolside, from 6.30 to 10pm. Priced at IDR 890,000 per person, savour a lavish buffet spread including various Christmas delicacies and succulent seafood options.

On Monday, 25 December 2023, the resort is jam-packed with Christmas feasts including a Natale Day Brunch at Prego from 12pm to 4pm. Priced at IDR 790,000 per person, this brunch features a tantalising Italian fare, complete with fun entertainment. Meanwhile, the evening presents the Beachfront Barbeque at Ikan Beach Garden from 6.30pm to 11pm. Priced at IDR 650,000 per person, enjoy an irresistible barbeque buffet dinner with live music.

On Sunday, 31 December 2023, experience pure enchantment with the Bali Agung New Year’s Eve dinner at Nusantara Hall from 7.30pm to 11pm. Priced at IDR 950,000 per person, revel in the rich flavours of the archipelago. The night will feature a live band and special dance theatre performances. At Ikan Restaurant, enjoy a meticulously curated premium 5-course set menu dinner from 7pm to 11pm, priced at IDR 1,600,000 per person.

Post-dinner, head over to the After Dinner Beach Party from 10pm to 2am. New Year’s Eve dinner guests can join the party for free, while outside guests can attend for IDR 550,000 per person as an F&B credit. The last hoorah will feature DJ and Fire Dance performances, concluded with a dazzling firework show.

To find out more about The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906 or email dining.bali@westin.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363, Bali

+62 361 771 906

dining.bali@westin.com

westinnusaduabali.com