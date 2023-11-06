Merah Putih Restaurant

Asia’s leading dining platform, Chope, recently held its Diner’s Choice Awards, an annual award that celebrates the island’s most-loved food and beverage establishments across their platform. Now in its third year the 2023 campaign reveals the winners from Bali’s lauded restaurant industry, celebrating their craft, service and of course popularity.

With 20,000 votes processed across their vast platform between 8 September to 10 October 2023, the annual list culminates in a final eight winners with the ultimate category being ‘Restaurant of the Year’. Here are the highlights and a list of this year’s runners-up and awardees.

Merah Puting Tasting Menu

Indonesian cuisine stole the spotlight this year, with ‘Merah Putih’ claiming the prestigious title of ‘Restaurant of the Year’. Not only that, but the restaurant also claimed ‘Indonesian Restaurant of the Year’. Led by Chef Wiwik, Merah Putih has long celebrated the rich flavours of Indonesian cuisine, sharing regional dishes with an international audience. Inside a sophisticated venue, diners can enjoy a proper dinner experience as they savour the fragrant spices and herbs of the archipelago

This year’s edition marks a number of first-time awardees, including Donna for ‘Bar & Nightlife Spot of the Year’ and Kojin Teppanyaki and Omakase for ‘Japanese Restaurant of the Year’. Both are located in Ubud, where an impressive dining scene has evolved within the cultural capital.

Donna Ubud

Winners of Chope Bali Diners’ Choice Awards 2023

Restaurant of the Year

Winner: Merah Putih

Runners-up: Boy’N’Cow, The Sayan House, Mauri Restaurant,

Brunch Favourite

Winner: Fisherman’s Club (Andaz Bali)

Runners-up: Mauri Restaurant, Sea Circus, CINTA

Bar & Nighlife Spot of the Year

Winner: Donna

Runners-up: Ling Ling’s Bali, Segno, The Sommelier

Indonesian Restaurant of the Year

Winner: Merah Putih

Runners-up: Omang Omang (Hyatt Regency Bali), Lumbung Restaurant (Desa Visesa Ubud), Segaran Dining Terrace (Jumeirah Bali),

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Winner: Kojin Teppanyaki and Omakase

Runners-up: Indigo Canggu Restaurant, Nampu Japanese Restaurant (Grand Hyatt Bali), Sama Sama Prime

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Winner: La Baracca Bali (Canggu)

Runners-up: Mauri Restaurant, Uma Cucina, Milano Restaurant and Bar,

Steak Restaurant of the Year

Winner: Boy’N’Cow

Runners-up: Si Jin Steakhouse, The Grumpy Butcher, Smoke

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

Winner: Starfish Bloo (W Bali Seminyak)

Runners-up: Shaburi and Kintan Buffet Bali (Trans Studio Mall Bali), Boneka Restaurant (The St. Regis Bali Resort), DONBIU (Padma Resort Legian)

