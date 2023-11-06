Have you been good this year? If you haven’t, it doesn’t matter because everyone’s made the list this festive season at W Bali – Seminyak. The vibrant Seminyak resort has curated a series of fun-filled year-end celebrations, from sumptuous feasts to music-fueled parties!

Festive Christmas Feasts

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24 & 25 December 2023), the resort’s world-class dining venues will serve tantalising dishes. From buffet-style super brunches to extravagant dinners, diners can expect succulent seafood, juicy meats from the wood-fired Argentinian grill, and classic roasted turkeys, serenaded by bass-pumping beats of the resort’s top DJs and a live acoustic set. Prices start from IDR 1,200,000 per person, with house beverages and wine packages available.

If you missed out on the Christmas merriments, don’t worry! On Tuesday, 26 December 2023, from 12pm onwards, the resort offers the “Boxing Day” Super Brunch and on Friday, 29 December 2023, from 6pm onwards, savour succulent delights during the “Seafood Market”. Prices start from IDR 1,200,000 per person, with house beverages and wine packages available.

New Year Blow Out

On New Year’s Eve (31 December 2023), bid farewell to the last day of 2023 with an extraordinary super brunch during the day and an unforgettable feast by night. Starfish Bloo and Fire will cook up a sumptuous all-you-can-eat dinner featuring decadent creations such as Foie Gras, Sevruga black caviar, truffles, oysters, and more. Prices for the super brunch start from IDR 1,200,000 per person, while the dinner starts from IDR 3,500,000 per person (inclusive of entry to the New Year’s Eve part).

In true W Bali fashion, the celebrations wouldn’t be complete without a music-filled countdown party, featuring two stages. Over at the W Lounge, dance to tunes by talented DJs from Damian Saint to international headliner Mousse T. Over at Woobar, the island’s renowned hip-hop DJs including Stan, Goodgrip, Jeremy Jay, and Schizo take the stage. Entrance ticket is priced at IDR 600,000 per person (Early Bird), IDR 800,000 per person (Pre-Sale) and IDR 1,200,000 per person (At the Door). Prices include IDR 300,000 F&B credit on the night.

The fun doesn’t stop there! After a night of non-stop partying, you’ll need a hangover cure and W has you sorted. Welcome the first day of 2024 with an indulgent super brunch with prices starting from IDR 1,900,000 per person (house beverages and wine packages are available). Post-brunch, enjoy the rest of the day under the sun and take a refreshing dip during the exciting pool party.

To find out more on W Bali’s festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com