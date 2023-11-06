John Hardy Boutique and Gallery in Seminyak’s Indonesian-inspired Long Table lunches have been a highly popular culinary experience on the island, becoming their signature dining programme since its introduction.

To welcome the festive season, they’ve launched an exquisite new menu crafted by Executive Chef Tomy Saputra that pays tribute to the celebratory dishes of the archipelago. The Long Table Lunch will thus be an idyllic destination for culinary connoisseurs seeking to celebrate the holiday season with a truly immersive and authentically local dining experience.

The exquisite festive feast serves up nine courses including two mouthwatering dessert offerings. The menu includes Nasi Bakar, a local delicacy of steamed heritage rice wrapped and grilled in banana leaves, a perfectly braised Sumatran beef short rib, fresh local fish cooked in banana leaves, a signature tofu dish, and more. Of course, each meal will come with Chef Tomy’s favourite sambal varieties and krupuk (crackers).

Available from 1-31 December 2023, guests can enjoy the special festive season Long Table lunch menu by booking one day in advance. Additionally, guests can also enjoy a private dinner experience with views overlooking the charmingly lit garden with a minimum of 10 guests required for this particular offer.

Originating from the flagship John Hardy workshop in Mambal, the Long Table Lunch initially began as a way for staff, families, and visitors to gather and share a meal together. It became an institution and the tradition was extended to the Boutique and Gallery in Seminyak, allowing visitors to indulge in the finest Indonesian cuisine and upholding the culinary traditions of the island and the variety of cultures that influence it.

Taking advantage of John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak’s stunning two-storey gallery, jewellery showcase, and dining space, the Long Table lunches have been faithfully recreated in the Seminyak venue. John Hardy also offers an array of enticing dining and drinking experiences throughout the day, from Balinese coffee to craft cocktails made using local ingredients and spices and their traditional snack menu and iconic sunset picnics.

The festive feast is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person. Wine, cocktails and traditional mocktails are available at additional prices. To find out more about the festive menu, click here!

John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak is open daily from 11am to 7pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 9934 4244 or WhatsApp at +62 811 2811 8003.

John Hardy Boutique and Gallery, Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak

+62 361 9934 4244 | +62 811 2811 8003

johnhardy.com