One of Sanur’s most classic beachfront properties, Hyatt Regency Bali introduces their most elevated accommodation to date, an expansive Presidential Suite overlooking the idyllic Sanur beachfront.

The Hyatt Regency Bali is a legacy property, reopening in 2019 after a total renovation designed to bring this historical hotel into contemporary taste. Despite its major makeover, the resort managed to bottle the charms of its yesteryears, building upon its renowned tropical gardens first envisioned by famous landscape artist, Made Wijaya, and introducing a fresh new take on Indonesian-inspired interiors.

As such, today’s Hyatt Regency Bali appeals to both newcomers as well as nostalgic guests who may remember the original ‘Bali Hyatt’, which first opened in 1973. In other words, that original iteration was successfully elevated to suit well-to-do travellers of today – and now, with the recent introduction of their Presidential Suite, the guest experience is set to be elevated even further.

The new accommodation sits at eye-level with the canopy of towering trees that shade the resort grounds, a high perch to enjoy the open-air and views of the Sanur beach scenes below. Spanning 81 square metres, the spacious suite features a master bedroom, and separate kitchen, living and dining areas – but the most enticing element is the sprawling private balcony, ensconced in vines and bougainvillea that have long coated the hotel its colour. Interiors are akin to rest of the resort, handsome wooden furnishing, fixtures and fittings, with a contemporary Indonesian style that grounds the property firmly on local soil.

Services are also elevated for Presidential Suite guests, with access to Regency Club, personalised butler service, a complimentary minibar and curated welcome amenities among them. Of course, the resort’s wider facilities are available too, including the three sprawling swimming pools, Shanka Spa wellness complex, Omang Omang Restaurant and the the iconic beachfront venue, Pizzaria.

Hyatt Regency Bali

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.89, Sanur

(0361) 281234

hyattregencybali.com