Bali’s dining scene continues to evolve, introducing diners to culinary traditions from around the world, each bringing its own flavours, stories and a sense of place. Samira, the newest signature restaurant at Paradisus by Meliá Bali, does exactly that, introducing the culinary heritage and hospitality of the Middle East to Bali.

Open exclusively for dinner, Samira invites guests into an environment that feels worlds away from Bali’s tropical shores. Lantern-inspired lighting casts a warm amber glow across richly textured interiors, while intricate decorative details evoke the timeless elegance of an Arabian majlis.

As conversations settle and subtle aromas of warm spice begin to drift from the open kitchen, the space strikes a careful balance between contemporary sophistication and traditional Middle Eastern influences, creating an intimate setting equally suited to romantic dinners or convivial gatherings over shared plates.

Cold Mezzeh

Tabbouleh Heirloom Tomato Fattoush

The experience begins, as many Middle Eastern meals do, with mezze designed for sharing. Freshly baked pita arrives warm at the table, inviting diners to sample an assortment of vibrant dips. The Chickpea Hummus is elevated with crispy merguez sausage, walnuts, tahini and olive oil, adding richness and texture to a familiar favourite. The Smoky Aubergine Baba Ganoush is equally satisfying, its charred eggplant complemented by garlic confit and almond salsa seca for a subtle smokiness that develops with every bite.

The colourful Beetroot Mutabal introduces a gentle sweetness balanced by apple, walnuts and sesame, while the Creamy Pumpkin Feta offers a lighter alternative, combining mashed pumpkin with feta, pumpkin seeds and sun-dried tomatoes. Together, they create a vibrant opening to the meal, showcasing the depth and variety found within Middle Eastern cuisine.

Freshness comes through in the salads as well. The Tabbouleh is bright with parsley, mint and tomatoes, while crispy quinoa adds welcome texture. Meanwhile, the Heirloom Tomato Fattoush highlights locally grown Bedugul tomatoes dressed with fragrant sumac and crisp pieces of toasted bread, creating a refreshing contrast to the richer mezze.

Prawn Kataifi

Beef Tagine Marlin Fish Tagine

Among the hot appetisers, the Prawn Kataifi certainly stands out. Wrapped in delicate strands of crisp kataifi pastry, each bite gives way to succulent prawns beneath its golden, crunchy exterior. A mildly spicy harissa garlic mayonnaise complements rather than overpowers the seafood’s natural sweetness.

For the main course, Samira draws inspiration from North African and Levantine traditions through its tagines. Arriving at the table still gently steaming, the aromatic spices immediately announce the dishes before the first bite. The Beef Tagine is slow-braised until beautifully tender, served with herb couscous that absorbs the aromatic sauce. The spices bring warmth and depth without overpowering the beef, resulting in a comforting, well-balanced dish.

The Marlin Fish Tagine offers a lighter alternative, pairing locally sourced marlin with Moroccan spices and bright citrus notes. Served with fragrant couscous, it demonstrates how regional ingredients can be woven naturally into classic Middle Eastern cooking.

Kunafeh Royale Samira Baklava

Dessert continues the experience with two well-executed classics. The Samira Baklava layers crisp phyllo pastry with seasonal nuts, served alongside smooth dates ice cream, while the Kunafeh Royale combines crisp pastry with rose water custard and pistachio ice cream for a dessert that is rich without becoming overly heavy.

The beverage programme continues the regional inspiration through a selection of signature cocktails. The Samira Sour delivers bright citrus balanced with subtle herbal notes, while the Tahini Mirage offers an inventive combination of tahini-infused tequila, jasmine tea and coconut syrup that is both savoury and slightly sweet. The Levant Spices, inspired by the historic spice routes, blends gin with star anise, clarified lemon and sparkling grapefruit water for a refreshing finish.

Samira Sour

As dinner progresses, the evening’s ambience gently shifts as live Middle Eastern entertainment takes centre stage. Rhythmic music and captivating performances bring movement and energy to the restaurant without overwhelming conversation, creating an environment that feels lively yet relaxed.

Samira offers a welcome addition to Bali’s diverse dining landscape, combining authentic Middle Eastern flavours with thoughtful hospitality and an inviting evening atmosphere. Whether discovering the cuisine for the first time or returning to familiar favourites, it’s a restaurant best enjoyed at an unhurried pace, where generous sharing plates, handcrafted cocktails and the rhythm of live entertainment come together to create a dining experience that lingers long after the evening draws to a close.

Open daily from 6 PM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 510 or visit melia.com

Samira at Paradisus by Meliá Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata, Lot N1, Jl. ITDC Nusa Dua Lot BC, Benoa

+62 361 771 510

fb.publicrelation@paradisusbali.com

melia.com