Island hopping just got easier with the recent opening of Nusa Dua Harbour, a brand new terminal exclusive to the Ekajaya Fast Ferry fleet, opening a new port of embarkation to Nusa Lembongan, Nusa Penida, Gili Islands and Lombok.

Situated on the Tanjung Benoa peninsula,the new harbour makes sea travel more accessible to visitors and residents in the south Bali area – especially for those staying in Uluwatu, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua and even Kuta and Seminyak.

Being exclusive to Ekajaya Fast Ferry , the Nusa Dua Harbour promises a more premium experience, with a more comfortable terminal, faster boarding, and importantly less crowds and traffic often experienced at other ports. From this port, passengers are able to board from an extended, stable pier, allowing for dry and safe boarding.

Coinciding with this new harbour opening, the company also launched the newest addition to their fleet, Ekajaya Patra, a larger vessel with a more powerful engine, meaning passengers can enjoy faster, more comfortable journeys to their chosen island destinations. Ekajaya Patra is one of three new vessels set to be released by the travel company in 2026.

Ekajaya Fast Ferry has been helping travellers explore the islands of Bali and Lombok with comfort and confidence for the last 18 years, with a comprehensive network of now nine key ports, including the new Nusa Dua Harbour. This seafaring service remains one of the most reliable ways to reach your chosen island destination.

For travel schedules, prices and bookings:

+628113705336 (WA)

info@baliekajaya.com

ekajayafastferry.com