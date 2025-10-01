Autograph Collection Hotels worldwide celebrated Autograph Moment Week from 19 to 25 September 2025, with Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua joining the global festivities through a cultural and spiritual journey on Tilem Day.

With more than 340 distinctive hotels worldwide, Autograph Collection united globetrotters through Autograph Moments – immersive signature experiences curated to reflect the individuality and heritage of each property. As part of the celebration, Amarterra Villas Resort Nusa Dua hosted its own Autograph Moment with a Balinese Blessing Ritual on Tilem Day, 22 September 2025.

In Balinese culture, Tilem (New Moon) represents new beginnings and is regarded as a sacred day of reflection and renewal. It is a time of purification, introspection, and devotion, when offerings and prayers are dedicated to the Divine. Celebrated monthlu, Tilem embodies the Balinese commitment to maintaining harmony with the spiritual world.

During the celebration, guests embarked on a cultural and spiritual voyage of cleansing and immersion. Guided by the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, Amarterra’s Autograph Moment honoured the island’s traditions while offering guests an enriching and memorable experience. Guests were dressed in traditional Balinese attire and were welcomed with a refreshing herbal drink and canapés. The event commenced as the resort’s General Manager, Lami Tjandi, sounded the Kul Kul – a traditional bell that signals ceremonial gatherings.

The programme continued with hands-on cultural activities, where associates and in-house guests created Canang Sari and Gebogan offerings as symbols of gratitude to God. This was followed by a traditional Balinese parade leading to the resort’s Padmasana temple.

The evening culminated in the highlight of the celebration: a Balinese blessing ceremony led by the resort priest. The ritual offered profound spiritual and emotional benefits, providing participants with a meaningful way to connect with Balinese traditions while fostering emotional balance and harmony with oneself and the environment. The celebration concluded with a sumptuous Balinese dinner at the resort’s iconic Candra Suriya Gate, enhanced by enchanting dance performances that showcased the island’s vibrant culture.

Autograph Moment Week reflects the brand’s promise of being “Exactly Like Nothing Else”, curating unforgettable experiences that resonate with travellers seeking cultural authenticity, meaningful connections, and unique stories.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 776400 or email [email protected]

Amatretrra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua

Kawasan Pariwisata, Jl. Nusa Dua ITDC Resort Lot No.Block B, Benoa

+62 361 776400

@amarterraautographcollection

amarterravilla.com