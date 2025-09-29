Foodies seeking comforting Asian indulgences can delight in soft and pillowy goodness as BaoBar serves up modern Asian fusion cuisine with a focus on artisanal bao. Located in the vastly developing Tumbak Bayuh neighbourhood, BaoBar reimagines the humble yet profoundly tasty street food by combining traditional Asian flavours with global influences to present a modern dining experience.

Spearheaded by Chef-Owner Nicolas Gunantra, BaoBar introduces a creative take on a bao-focused menu and Asian fusion dishes to the island. He pours his global perspectives into a thoughtful menu creation, offering dishes that work well as a single serving or in sets.

BaoBar’s enticing menu features signature bao options such as Fried Chicken, Roasted Pork Belly and Shrimp Toast, all with their own characteristic flavours. In addition to the bao menu, the restaurant also offers other dishes, including Lu Rou Fan, Cold Mala Noods, Grilled Pork Neck, Lamb Chuan’r, Corn Ribs, and Scallion Pancakes.

“BaoBar invites diners to a place where tradition meets modernism, where flavours dance harmoniously on the palate, creating a culinary journey. Combining artisan bao-focused cuisine, quality ingredients, and a thoughtful menu, each dish promises an enticing flavour profile,” says Chef Nicolas.

Whether you come for a casual meal or a special gathering with friends, BaoBar promises to serve up indulgent bao delights where classic taste meets contemporary flair. BaoBar also offers monthly specials, including signature bao menu alongside side dishes at special prices.

BaoBar Bali is open Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 851 3443 2944 or follow @baobar_bali on Instagram for the latest updates and promotions.

BaoBar Bali

Jl. Raya Tiyingtutul, Tumbak Bayuh

+62 851 3443 2944

[email protected]

@baobar_bali