Experience a Culinary and Wellness Journey at The Kayon Resort Ubud

Tucked amidst the enchanting forests and mystical landscapes of Ubud, The Kayon Resort Ubud invites travellers to delve into a realm where culinary, wellness, and nature intertwine in perfect sync.

Just a short ten-minute drive from Ubud’s bustling centre, this boutique retreat is found perched above the sacred Petanu River, completely enveloped by lush tropical foliage and steeped in the serene ambience that makes Ubud a beloved destination with travellers.

At the heart of the resort lies Kepitu Restaurant, a signature dining destination named after the nearby Banjar. Dramatically perched at the centre of the property, Kepitu unfolds with a sweeping 180° view of the jungle and pool, creating a stunning backdrop that transforms every meal into a moment of enchantment. Designed from ironwood, bamboo, and alang-alang grass in the symbolic Kayon shape, the space embodies the soulful charm of Ubud.

Celebrated as one of the most magical and romantic dining venues in the area, Kepitu presents a sophisticated journey of flavours, combining refined Balinese specialties and Western classics to deliver an outstanding gourmet dining experience. The culinary experience is heightened by the attention to detail and the warm Balinese hospitality that make each meal feel like a special occasion.

Meanwhile, complementing the gastro-artistry is Serayu Spa, a serene oasis where time slows and the spirit awakens. Carefully curated to help guests reconnect with themselves, Serayu Spa offers not only nurturing body and beauty rituals, but also comprehensive pathways to wellness. Here, sound healing, palm reading, and traditional purification ceremonies go beyond the ordinary, leading each guest toward balance, renewal, and soulful rejuvenation.

Kepitu Restaurant and Serayu Spa together shape a series of experiences that enhance every stay at The Kayon Resort Ubud – an invitation to indulge, heal, and be embraced by Bali’s timeless allure.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3890 6292 or email [email protected]

