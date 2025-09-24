Bali’s café culture thrives on collaborations, and this September sees a particularly tasty one: BRAUD Café, the island’s cult-favourite artisan bakery, welcomes Saul’s Sandwiches from Melbourne for a special three-day pop-up in partnership with Bir Bintang Indonesia.

From 26–28 September 2025, both BRAUD Seminyak and BRAUD Uluwatu will play host to Saul’s signature style of wholesome, hearty sandwiches, served fresh each morning from 8am until sold out. The limited-edition menu features four creations – Chicken Parm Sandwich, Smoked Pastrami Sandwich, Panko Prawn Sando, and Crackling Pork Belly Roll – plus a decadent Bounty Choux for dessert.

Founded in 2017, BRAUD Café has earned a loyal following for its sourdough breads, innovative viennoiserie, and boundary-pushing seasonal bakes, carving out a reputation as one of Bali’s most forward-thinking bakeries. Their collaborations series regularly brings international names to the island, blending culinary creativity with a sense of community.

Saul’s Sandwiches, meanwhile, is a Melbourne institution. Known for its unapologetically big, bold flavours and a menu that elevates the humble sanga into a cult obsession, Saul’s has become synonymous with the city’s sandwich renaissance. Their visit to Bali marks the first time these much-hyped creations are available outside Australia.

The weekend culminates with Sundown Sanga at BRAUD Uluwatu on Sunday, 28 September. Starting from 5pm, the closing party promises free-flow Bir Bintang, outdoor games, exclusive merchandise, live music, and, naturally, sandwiches, all set against the golden skies of Uluwatu.

More than a one-off event, “A Visit from Saul’s” represents a meeting of kindred spirits: two brands dedicated to craft, creativity, and connection through food.

