Popular for its sports bars, beach crowds, and buzzing nightlife, Legian’s dining scene welcomes something completely new to the neighbourhood with the opening of Legian Steak Project (LSP), a contemporary steakhouse and bar.

The first elevated full-service steakhouse and dining concept of its kind in Legian, LSP strays from Legian’s typical backdrop of big TV screens, blaring music, and casual bar food, and instead introduces a chic, fully air-conditioned dining venue and bar lounge.

At LSP, guests can indulge in refined comfort, be it for a full steak dinner or simply to grab drinks and small bites with friends in the swanky upstairs bar. The space is designed as much for lingering conversations as it is for serious dining, combining cosmopolitan flair with Bali’s laidback spirit.

As a premium steakhouse, LSP features a wide selection of steak cuts, from familiar favourites like ribeye, sirloin, and tenderloin to rare specialty cuts such as flat iron, hanging tender, flank, and Brazilian-style picanha. Sourced from premium-quality Australian beef, available both fresh and dry-aged, each cut is prepared over wood fire to bring out its finest flavour.

The dining destination houses a classic-style bar on the second floor, serving classic cocktails and curated wines, while the private dining rooms provide the ideal space for intimate dinners or celebratory gatherings. LSP is a space that is modern, chic, and cosy, delivering a refined dining experience in Legian.

Open Monday through Sunday from 5.30pm to 11pm.

+62 821 3572 2566

[email protected]

@legiansteakproject



