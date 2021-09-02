Sundays are the perfect day to feed the soul (and the belly) with great company and sumptuous culinary feasts. Indulge in the relaxing ambience of the renowned Apéritif Restaurant & Bar in Ubud with family and friends as they present Apéritif Sunday Lunch.

As one of the most beloved dining destinations in Bali, Apéritif Restaurant & Bar has consistently presented impeccable dining experiences to food connoisseurs on the island time and again, and Apéritif Sunday Lunch will be no less superb. Serving every Sunday starting from 11.30am onwards, the Sunday lunch service invites guests to relish in tantalising shared dishes, accompanied with live entertainment and the optional free-flow of bubbles, wines, cocktails or mimosas.

Feast upon the innovative culinary creations of Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken and his exemplary culinary team that are created with care to be shared by the entire table. Start your Sunday lunch with a variety of Snacks and Sourdough including Hummus, Ricotta (Beetroot); Cauliflower (Velouté, Roasted, Truffle, Bacon); and “Bread and Butter” (Focaccia, Sourdough, Black Rice, Truffle Butter, Sourdough Butter, Salted Butter).













Moving on to the Entrée, revel in the Beef Carpaccio (Rucola, Olive Oil, Nuts, Lemon, and Parmesan) and the Kinilaw (Cured Fish Crudo, Ginger, Tomato, Red Onion, and Chili). For the Main Course, indulge in the White Snapper in Papillote (Rica Rica, Grilled Cherry Tomato, Capers, Garlic Fried Rice, Bell Peppers, and Zucchini) and Black Angus Stockyard Sirloin (Mixed Mushrooms, Béarnaise, Chimichurri, and Cassava Fries). Closing off your delicious meal, cleanse your palate with Desserts including Black Forest (Guanaja Chocolate, Cherry, Chantilly) and Petit Fours (Cheesecake, Snickers).





If that’s not enough indulgence for you, there are optional extras on the special Sunday lunch menu including Waygu Kagoshima A5 (100g) with Mixed Mushrooms, Béarnaise, Chimichurri, and Cassava Fries for IDR 650,000++; Kaluga Imperial Caviar (10gr) with Hardboiled Egg, Shallot, Crème Fraiche, Parsley and Blini for IDR 590,000++; Tortellini with Lobster Bisque and Kaluga Imperial Caviar for IDR 375,000++; and Ravioli with Confit Duck Leg, Foie Gras, and Albufeira for IDR 350,000++.

Apéritif Sunday Lunch is available every Sunday from 11.30am onwards, priced at IDR 590,000++ per person. If you feel like splurging, even more, add free-flow drinks with your meal for starting from IDR 350,000++ per person, including favourites such as Mimosa, Bellini, Basil Rossini, Aperol Spritz, Bloody Mary, and more!





For more information or reservations, please email res@aperitif.com, contact via WhatsApp at +62 813 532 66678 or visit their website and book via the Widget feature.

Apéritif Restaurant & Bar

Jl. Lanyahan, Br. Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 908 2777

res@aperitif.com

aperitif.com