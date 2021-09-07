There’s a saying that goes, “A Sunday well-spent brings a week of content.” And a Sunday well-spent is exactly what you’ll experience during one of Seminyak’s most beloved brunches. Get ready to reacquaint your taste buds with the colourful Asian-Western fusion of flavours at W Bali – Seminyak, as Starfish Bloo’s celebrated Sunday brunch, returns full-throttle.

Beginning August 2021, W Bali – Seminyak invites food lovers on the island to enjoy the wonderful brunch in the vibrant beachfront setting of Starfish Bloo every Sunday from 12pm – 3pm. Bask in the cool sea breeze and the relaxed ambience as you revel in the tantalising culinary offerings during the brunch.

With prices starting from IDR 595,000++ for food packages, with alcohol and champagne packages available, guests can kick-off their Sunday brunch experience with the Pass-Around Tempura Oyster and Gohu Tuna Ternate; the Asian Salad Station featuring the likes of Asinan Bogor, Vietnamese Chicken Salad, and more; and the Local Fresh Farm Milk and Charcuteries.

Continue your feast with Indonesian delights at the BBQ Corner featuring an assortment of Satays, Pepes Ikan, and Ayam Bakar Taliwang; Indonesian Martabak; the Mie Kocok Noodle Station; W Asian Cart featuring Indonesian Soto Betawi; and the Balinese Pork Sam Sam featuring Roasted Crispy Rolled Pork Belly. Moreover, guests shouldn’t miss out on more Asian favourites from the Sushi, Sashimi & Nigiri station, the Dim Sum Station; the Peking Duck Station; and the Indian Corner.

Carnivorous diners can enjoy a variety of meats from the Carving buffet including Roast Marinated Australian Prime Beef and Roasted Honey Gammon Ham, while seafood lovers can relish on the fresh Local Seafood on Ice offerings such as prawn, crab, clam, mussels, and more. Vegan and vegetarian guests can enjoy dishes from the Vegan Station including Tempe Tahu Kecombrang Wrap, Bedugul Roasted Vegetable Salad and Banana Blossom Fritter.

There’s also an assortment of Bread & Baguette for those who can’t live without bread; and diners with a sweet tooth can close off their epic brunch with a selection of Cakes and Sweets, the W Donuts Wall, and the Ice Cream & Sorbet Station.







For an extra indulgent last day of the weekend, guests can warm up pre-brunch with a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free promo on selected beverages at the W Lounge between 11am – 12pm and let loose post-brunch with a 20% discount on all beverages at Woobar and Wet Deck. Enjoy awesome tunes from the live DJ performance from 12pm – 5pm.

“Starfish Bloo’s brunch is the favourite brunch among the others in Seminyak and on the island, we would like to bring back our Sunday ritual to our beloved guests and friends to enjoy the weekend together with their loved ones,” revealed Philipp Haupenthal, Director of Beverage and Food of W Bali – Seminyak.

Starfish Bloo’s Sunday Brunch is priced at IDR 595,000++ per person (food & non-alcoholic beverages), IDR 1,255,000++ per person (food & alcoholic beverages), and IDR 1,995,000++ per person (food & champagne).

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

Starfish Bloo

at W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

starfishbloorestaurant.com/specials