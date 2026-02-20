Bali Culinary Pastry School (BCPS), one of Indonesia’s leading culinary and pastry institutions, celebrates its 10-year anniversary, after growing from six students in 2016 to over 1,000 graduates in the industry today. To mark the occasion, the school has organised a series of events under the theme of ‘A Decade of Culinary Education, Opportunity and Stewardship.’

As part of Nyanyi Bali Group and located within the Bali International Training and Development Centre (BITDeC) in Tabanan, the school kickstarted their milestone year at an on-campus graduation ceremony for its current final year batch of sixty-five students. BCPS is also preparing to launch the Bali Chocolatier Pâtissier Professional School program, expanding its pathways into origin focused pastry and chocolate craftsmanship. The program trains chefs to understand chocolate not just as an ingredient, but as a story of land, people, and purpose.

This guiding principle continues to shape the school’s journey: expanding access to culinary education for Balinese and Indonesians nationwide, while also welcoming students from around the world. It has adopted English as the daily training language to prepare students for global careers, and since 2023, more than 60 students have completed internships in Indonesia, France, Italy, and Hong Kong at renowned establishments like Relais & Châteaux properties and Michelin-starred restaurants such as La Maison Paul Bocuse, Don Alfonso, Guy Lassauaie, and Mosu.

Over the past decade, BCPS’s growth has reflected its mission to open pathways and uplift young Indonesians through professional culinary education. In line with its commitment to accessible education, BCPS has introduced full scholarships for students with limited access to formal training and continues to work with local partners to support children from rural Balinese communities.

“Ten years is both an achievement and a responsibility,” expressed Made Ariani Siswanto, Founder of Bali Culinary Pastry School. “What matters most is not how far we have come, but how intentionally we move forward. As BCPS enters its next decade, our focus remains on expanding opportunity, strengthening international pathways, and ensuring that education continues to be a force for dignity, resilience, and lasting impact for future generations.”

Siswanto added that BCPS was never meant to be just a school, it was built on the belief that education is a form of stewardship: a way to preserve legacy while well-equipping the next generation. “Inspired by my late father’s vision for BITDeC, BCPS continues to grow as a place where young people are given real opportunities to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to the world, while remaining grounded in Balinese values,” she stated.

“At BCPS, every milestone represents a student whose potential has been unlocked. Our responsibility goes beyond technical training, it is about shaping professionals who are disciplined, adaptable, and ready to meet international standards,” said Priska Cinthia Sondakh, Deputy School Director of Bali Culinary Pastry School. “As we mark our tenth anniversary, we remain committed to expanding access, strengthening global partnerships, and ensuring that every student who passes through BCPS is equipped to succeed with confidence and integrity, wherever their career may take them.”

For more information, visit baliculinarypastryschool.com and nyanyibali.com .