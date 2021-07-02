On 1 July 2021, President Joko Widodo confirmed the implementation of emergency lockdown procedures for 48 regions and cities in both Java and Bali. It will take effect from 3 to 20 July 2021, with a target of reducing daily confirmed cases to less than 10.000 (nationwide).

With this emergency lockdown of Bali and Java, the previously stated plans for Bali’s tourism have also been postponed or indeed cancelled. The Coordinator of the Java-Bali Emergency Micro PPKM General TNI (Ret.), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, confirmed that the opening of foreign tourist to Bali at the end of July 2021 have been canceled. Furthermore, Indonesian Minister of Tourism Sandiaga Uno announced that the Work from Bali campaignand plans for ‘vaccine tourism’ have also been postponed until further notice.

Below are the July 2021 Emergency Lockdown Regulations in Bali:-

1. 100% Work from Home for ‘Non-Essential’ Sector, 50% capacity for essential sectors, critical sectors will remain fully operational.

– Essential sectors include: finance and banking, capital markets, payment systems, information technology and communication, non-COVID-19 quarantine handling hotels, export orientation industries.

– Critical sectors include: energy, health, security, logistics and transportation, food/beverage and supporting industries, petrochemicals, cement, national vital objects, disaster management, national strategic projects, construction, basic utilities (electricity and water), as well as industrial needs fulfilment.

2. All teaching and learning activities are carried out online.

3. Supermarkets, traditional markets, grocery stores (i.e. those selling daily necessities) can operate until 20:00 local time, with a visitor capacity of 50% .

4. Pharmacies and drug stores can be fully open 24 hours.

5. Shopping centres/malls/trade centres must be closed.

6. Restaurants, food stalls, cafés, street vendors and hawkers stalls must all be closed for dine-in, only takeaway and delivery services are permitted.

7. The implementation of construction activities (construction sites and project sites) operates 100% (one hundred percent) by implementing stricter health protocols;

7. Places of worship (mosques, prayer rooms, churches, temples, temples and pagodas as well as other public places that function as places of worship) are temporarily closed.

8. Public facilities (public areas, public parks, public tourist attractions and other public areas) are temporarily closed;

9. Art/cultural, sports and social activities (locations of arts, culture, sports facilities, and social activities that can cause crowds) are temporarily closed;

10. Public transportation (public transportation, mass transportation, taxis (conventional and online) and rental/rental vehicles) is enforced with a maximum capacity setting of 70% (seventy percent) by implementing stricter health protocols;

11. Wedding receptions can be attended by a maximum of 30 (thirty) people by implementing stricter health protocols and not eating at the reception venue; Provision of food is only allowed in a closed place and to take home.

12. Domestic travellers using airplane, bus and train must show a vaccine card (at least dose I vaccine; and negative PCR test (2 x 24hrs) required for planes; and negative antigen test (1 x 24hrs) for other long-distance transportation.

Download, Save or Share the Regulations summary below: