Bamboo has always been part of Bali’s story, an abundant resource woven into architecture, ceremony, and daily life. At Bamboo Pure, the material is celebrated for its strength and versatility, but is also reimagined as a medium of artistry and innovation. Their new Living Moon Collection, created in collaboration with Elora Hardy of IBUKU and handcrafted by Balinese artisans, pays homage to nature’s intelligence and the island’s craft traditions.

Guided by the principles of biomimicry, the collection takes inspiration from the rhythms and cycles of the natural world, most poignantly the phases of the moon. Each curve and silhouette is shaped with intention, transforming bamboo into objects that are at once functional and sculptural.

Among the highlights are the New Moon Chair, a sculptural reinvention of a classic form; the Orbit Chair, which balances playful lines with elegant poise; and the Crescent Sofa, offered in both two- and three-seater designs, merging organic flow with comfort.

The collection also includes the Mushroom Lamp, a collaboration with John Hardy, which rises from volcanic stone with slender bamboo stems and softly tapered shades. Completing the series are Nesting Tables that echo the moon’s phases in shifting forms, and Pebble Mirrors whose irregular silhouettes capture movement and natural elegance.

Rooted in Balinese craftsmanship and designed for contemporary living, the Living Moon Collection embodies a meeting of tradition and modernity. Every piece is shaped entirely by hand, reinforcing Bamboo Pure’s ethos of connecting people to place while honouring the earth’s resources.

Together with IBUKU, Bamboo Pure demonstrates how sustainable materials can achieve exceptional results without compromise—offering furniture that is not only beautiful but regenerative. With the Living Moon Collection, they invite us to welcome a piece of Bali’s natural poetry into our homes.

Discover the Living Moon Collection and more about Bamboo Pure at bamboopurebali.com .