Bali Zoo, the island’s first zoological park, celebrates a major milestone as it marks its 23rd anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the Zoo unveils two exciting highlights: the launch of a bold new merchandise collection designed by prolific Balinese illustrator Monez, and the 48th birthday of Jacky, the Zoo’s beloved male orangutan.

In celebration of its 23rd anniversary, Bali Zoo partnered with Monez to create a special merchandise collection. The visionary artist brings the Zoo’s most iconic animals – such as the orangutan, crocodile, tiger, and elephant – to life through imaginative fable-inspired designs. The collection includes t-shirts, magnets, keychains, stickers, and other keepsakes, blending Balinese creativity with the Zoo’s conservation spirit. Available exclusively at the Bali Zoo Merchandise Store, the limited-edition line was launched on 4 September 2025.

Aligned with the Zoo’s commitment to conservation, 10% of merchandise sales from the Monez collaboration will be donated to Yayasan ASRI, an organisation dedicated to protecting forests and supporting local communities through conservation and healthcare initiatives. Since 2019, Bali Zoo has partnered with Yayasan ASRI through the Chainsaw Buyback Program, which helps former loggers transition to sustainable livelihoods. Visitor donations have also supported improved community health and the protection of orangutan habitats.

“For 23 years, Bali Zoo has been a home where wildlife meets wonder. This anniversary is about celebrating not just our journey, but also the incredible bond between people, animals, and art,” said Emma Chandra, Head of Public Relations at Bali Zoo. “Working with Monez allows us to showcase creativity while giving back to nature through our continued support of Yayasan ASRI.”

This anniversary month also coincides with Jacky’s 48th birthday, making him one of the oldest orangutans under human care. To celebrate, Jacky was treated to his favourite fruits, including dragon fruit, red grapes, bananas, mangoes, watermelon, and papaya. At 48 years old, Jacky has surpassed the approximate 40-year average lifespan of wild orangutans. He remains in good health under specialised care, which includes multivitamin supplements every one to two months, deworming treatments every six to 12 months, and a daily diet of about 3,150 grams of fruit and fresh leaves.

Themed “Wild Dreams & Bold Journeys”, the 23rd anniversary underscores Bali Zoo’s ongoing commitment to conservation, education, and crafting meaningful experiences for families and global travellers.

For more information, please contact +62 878 8020 0200 or visit bali-zoo.com

