Nestled along the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua Beach, Le Bleu by K-Club stands as a vibrant and picturesque beachfront dining destination with unobstructed ocean vistas and an inviting seaside ambience. Picture yourself in a French Riviera-esque oasis in Bali, designed to deliver a beachfront experience that combines Mediterranean elegance with Bali’s laidback coastal allure.

Presenting an idyllic day-to-night destination, Le Bleu is part of the K-Club hospitality brand. The culinary destination boasts an exquisite culinary journey that draws inspiration from its surroundings and lively entertainment. Embodying barefoot luxury, the venue is bedecked with stylish blue-and-white coastal design, plush seating, and a relaxed yet refined ambience that promises both comfort and sophistication.

Whether you come for long, leisurely lunches, revel in one of their finely concocted cocktails or laze under the sun as chill coastal beats play in the background, Le Bleu presents a lavish beachside retreat perfect for all occasions, complemented by its top-tier service and warm Balinese hospitality.

But while the lively beats, punchy cocktails, and mesmerising views are enough reasons for you to visit, Le Bleu’s innovative and locally sourced culinary offerings take centre stage. With its open-air layout and semi-roofed terrace, dining at Le Bleu draws inspiration from the ocean, refined by Mediterranean flair. Indulge in signature dishes such as the Thermidor Lobster Linguini, Yellowfin Tuna Tataki, Lobster Risotto, Grilled Seafood, Fresh Salads, and mouthwatering desserts. Complementing its enticing dishes, Le Bleu offers a wide range of curated beverages, from its innovative signature cocktails to an extensive collection of wines, beers, champagnes, and spirits.

Moreover, guests can enjoy a series of experiences, from energising yoga sessions to start the day and sunset mixology classes to friendly beach games, romantic dinners by the sea, and the pulsating vibes of their festive Sunday.

Beyond just a restaurant, Le Bleu is a hub where dining, relaxation, and vibrant entertainment converge to create a truly memorable beachfront experience in Nusa Dua. Here, one sun-soaked dayis poised to deliver a wholesome, restorative escape, from languid afternoons to elegant evenings.

Le Bleu is open daily from 12 PM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 818 0222 1888 or follow @lebleubykclub on Instagram.

Le Bleu by K-Club

ITDC area, Jalan Nusa Dua Lot C-01, Benoa

+62 818 0222 1888

@lebleubykclub

kclubgroup.com/le-bleu