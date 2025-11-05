Appeasing the needs of modern residents across the island, the Bosch Home Experience Center Bali opens in Denpasar, bringing the brand’s impressive range of appliances closer to homeowners.

Opening doors at the end of October 2025, at Jalan Teuku Umar No. 222-A, the Bosch Home Experience Center Bali marks the seventh centre of its kind in Indonesia. The opening event featured an interactive cooking experience with renowned Balinese Chef, I Wayan Kresna, utilising the brand’s smart cooking appliances.

Beyond a simple retail store, this immersive concept invites customers to directly explore the brand’s premium home appliances within a home-style environment – this allows them to better experience, visualise and trial the look and feel of each selected appliance.

Residents in Bali have a keen eye for appealing, contemporary design, but are also eco-conscious, which is precisely why Bosch appliances are likely to be appealing choices, known for ease-of-use, functionality and energy-efficiency.

CEO of Bosch Home Appliances Indonesia, Anil Narula, explained, “Our focus has always been on the user. We aim to provide real, hands-on experiences with Bosch home appliances that are designed to simplify daily activities, give families more time together, and create a comfortable and enjoyable living environment.”

At the Bosch Home Experience Center Bali, customers will be able to test for themselves the four key product focuses offered by the brand, those being: a modern appearance, aesthetic design, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity—all designed to support convenience and the lifestyle needs of modern consumers.

Modern appearance – Products such as smart ovens with continually updated recipe collections and induction cooktops with precise temperature control are designed to simplify everyday cooking. This technology provides a more practical and enjoyable culinary experience, especially for those who love spending quality time with family at home.

Aesthetic design – Reflecting the character of consumers who appreciate beauty and harmony within their living spaces, Bosch’s built-in kitchen lineup combines function and aesthetics. The designs are flexible enough to complement various interior styles—from minimalist to contemporary, featuring German-standard materials that evoke an elegant look while remaining comfortable to use.

Energy Efficiency – A commitment to sustainability is embedded in every Bosch innovation. Each product is engineered to be efficient in electricity and water consumption without compromising performance. Technologies such as ActiveWater in dishwashers help conserve resources while maintaining optimal cleaning results—aligned with growing awareness of eco-friendly living.

Smart Connectivity – Addressing the need for convenience and flexibility, many of Bosch’s premium products are now integrated with the Home Connect app. Through this feature, users can monitor and control their home appliances directly from their smartphones. This technology provides efficient control that supports modern routines demanding practicality without sacrificing comfort.

Bosch also ensures that all products come with official warranties, easily accessible spare parts up to 15 years, and user-friendly features, allowing customers to enjoy a more comfortable and efficient household experience.

Beyond that, the Bosch Home Experience Center Bali serves as a space for interaction and inspiration. Through a Kitchen Studio equipped with a demonstration kitchen, Bosch offers various activities such as cooking classes, interior design discussions, and collaborations with local architects.

For Bali residents who prioritise balance as an essential part of everyday life, the new centre will be a welcome addition to Denpasar – and hopefully to their own homes.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

Bosch Home Experience Center Bali

Jl. Teuku Umar No. 222-A, Denpasar

+62 812 3657 8384

bosch-home.co.id

